Bengals Stars Hype Up Fans At NFL Draft Party As Dexter Lawrence Breaks Out 'Sexy Dexy' Dance

The stars were out for the Bengals' NFL Draft party on Thursday night, and so was their version of a top pick this year: Dexter Lawrence.

The new Bengals star defensive tackle ripped out the famous "Sexy Dexy" for the first time in Cincinnati for the fans, and his new free-agent additions had plenty of hyped-up comments to excite the fanbase ahead of a huge 2026 season.

Star Comments

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We're building this defense to be something," Boye Mafe said on the draft party stage, along with comments from Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen. "And the fact that we're doing that, and the pieces that we brought in, excited me about it. Honestly, being here now and seeing how the fans and you guys are makes it even better."

"Playing at UC, was born and raised here, and to have the opportunity to come home and play for you guys, it's an honor, it's a gift," Cook said. "I'm hoping we'll come in here and make something happen."

"I have one goal when I entered free agency, and that's to play football into February," Allen said. "That was my only goal. I didn't care about anything else. So when I looked at the interested teams, it was really a no-brainer, from what you guys are doing or what we're doing, from the coaches to the owner to the players. We brought in the players who are here. I mean, this team gives us the best opportunity to go out there and accomplish what we want to accomplish."

Former Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was in attendance and gave heaping praise for the trade that involved Cincinnati's 10th pick this year straight up for Lawrence.

"The move is an unbelievable move in my opinion," Hubbard said on Thursday. "And he instantly changes the face of this defense. Everything else is kind of inconsequential if you don't have that center of your defense shored up. And the depth is what makes you able to play late in the season. So I know Joe (Burrow) and the offense have got to be ecstatic. And the building has been buzzing this week."

Check out the first "Sexy Dexy" dance below:

Can’t wait to see this on the field. pic.twitter.com/9qBlQBGyag — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 24, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 64,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.