Bengals Captain Seemingly Doubles Down on Potential Move

Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill has taken to X once more and may have doubled down that a move could be in the works for the Bengals, leading up to the draft.

Hill, a man of few words, sent a message to Bengals fans via X with a message reading "Be Patient!!!" This comes one week after Hill made waves on the platform by tweeting a "shushing face" emoji, something that in the past has been a precursor to the Bengals making a move for a player.

Be patient!!! — BJ Hill (@BJHill5) April 15, 2026

Something Or Nothing?

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles away from New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

While the hope is that Hill is hinting to the Bengals having interest in trading for the Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, it could also just as easily be hinting at another kind of move.

With a name like DJ Reader still available in free agency, it is entirely possible that the Bengals could be looking to bring Reader back into the fold even after he has had visits with the Ravens and Giants recently.

Hill played with Reader in Cincinnati for three seasons from 2021 to 2023.

It is also entirely possible that this could have nothing at all to do with the Bengals, simply put... only time will tell. The whole front office has been turning over stones to field a great team this fall.

“There weren’t a lot of options for us in-season on defense that we felt could help us in a way that was meaningful," Bengals executive Duke Tobin said this past February. "There's a lot that goes into that. Believe me, we're always looking. We are keenly aware of our issues as they're happening in real-time. They are on our mind. And you need to have guys within your structure that can step up. And that's an off-season thing more than an in-season thing. But you need to have the guys in your backup roles that can step up and hold the fort. And you need to have guys, even on your practice squad, that can step up and hold the fort.”

No matter what though, we are only a week away from the Bengals picking at 10th overall in the NFL draft, where the Bengals should land a foundational player, and whoever is picked there could come with a surprising late roster move like this post may be forecasting.

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