National Media Personality Petitions for Bengals to Trade for Dexter Lawrence

With the draft approaching and big holes remaining on the defensive side of the ball, the Bengals should absolutely be looking at a potential trade for All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the Giants.

We have gone over what a dream trade for Lawrence would look like for the Bengals, as Kay Adams petitioned for the Bengals to trade for Lawrence as well on her "Up & Adams" show.

Adams brought up the fact that the Bengals still have $20 million available in cap space, something they could gain even more of should they restructure Joe Burrow's contract.

"Bengals this could be your chance to make a move, they still have $20 million in cap space this year, they are top 10 in projected cap space next year, now is the time to use it" Adams said on the "Up & Adams" program. "You gotta think they can land him without giving up a first round pick right? there is no better use for that cap space than on a guy who has consistently been one of the best."

She would go a step further by noting that Cincinnati does not necessarily need a star on the defensive side of the ball, with the addition of safety Bryan Cook in free agency, along with whichever defensive player they draft 10th overall, and called on Duke Tobin publicly to make the move for Lawrence.

The Calls Continue

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Duke Tobin if you're the one that actually makes these deals, that's a nice little upgrade, your defense needs help it's the only place you're looking in the draft," Adams said about the move. "I don't know if they need a star on that side of the ball, and if they add Dex, and you can draft a Caleb Downs or a Sonny Styles or maybe even a Rueben (Bain Jr.), we're looking at this defense I think in a different light, if we can get something out of Shemar Stewart."

Should the Bengals make a move for Lawrence? It would be a blockbuster move and one that would be remembered for years, especially should the team make a deep run in the playoffs and possibly even Super Bowl.

Hey Bengals... it's time to make a BIG splash and trade for DT Dexter Lawrence@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/4pYNe3jWaD — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 13, 2026

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