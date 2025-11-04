Bengals Captains Trey Hendrickson and B.J. Hill, Plus Others Offer Thoughts on Logan Wilson Trade
CINCINNATI – Nobody was caught off guard by the Cincinnati Bengals sending Logan Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys, not after the linebacker was benched and requested a trade a few weeks ago.
But the absence of surprise didn’t lessen any of the emotions many of Wilson’s former teammates were feeling Tuesday after the move was announced.
Rookie Barrett Carter, the player who replaced Wilson in the starting lineup, was in the training room when the news broke, just as Wilson walked in to say his goodbyes.
He said he gave him a hug and told him that he loved him and thanked him.
After having a few hours to process everything, Carter spoke to reporters after the team’s final practice of the bye week, and offered a long, heartfelt response when asked what he was feeling.
“A lot of emotions. That's my guy,” Carter said. “I date back to the day I got drafted, Logan was the first person to text me. This is including family, friends, random people. Logan was the first text I received. So from that moment, he always was near and dear to my heart. That was before I even met him. And then I met him, and he's the best guy ever.
“Obviously he's a great player, but he showed me what it looks like, what it means to be great in all areas,” Carter continued. “I hate to see him go. I'm super sad. But I'm happy he's getting an opportunity to go show what he can do, because he can bring so much value. He brought so much value to us and to me. I'm happy for him, and I'm rooting for him in whatever he does.”
Before Wilson sent that text to Carter, the team’s fourth-round pick this year, he sent one to Demetrius Knight, whom the team drafted the day before in the second round.
Knight’s locker was right next to Wilson, and his reverence for the first-time captain he’s known for just six months.
“It definitely sucks because the first person a young Demetrius Knight gets a text from on draft night, and it's like 'Man, that's Logan Wilson sending me a text message saying welcome home,’” Knight said. “That's my brother and another guy I continue to walk in faith with. I know he's definitely walking that journey right now, trusting in the Lord.
“I'm definitely going to be on a couple of phone calls with him to make sure he's all right and if there's anything that my family can do to help in this crazy time. Just be there for him. There's nothing better than love for a brother.”
In addition to Wilson, Trey Hendrickson and B.J. Hill also were voted first-time captains this year.
Hendrickson said he’ll miss his friend, but said Wilson deserves to be playing and he’s happy he’ll be getting that chance.
“I have nothing but respect for the way he handled himself as a professional in times of adversity. Faith, family, football, in that order, I think he established that. He's a good, God-fearing man. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him as a football player and what he's done in his career. And I have even more respect for how he carries himself as a man and now a captain.
“He's a good friend of mine. Friendships don't just dissolve in the National Football League. He'll be a friend for a life,” Hendrickson continued. “I wish him nothing but success. There's nothing but air and opportunity in Dallas for him, and it's good that he's going to be back in a linebacker role. That's where he deserves to be.”
Hendrickson addressed his own trade rumors Monday.
Hill added extra perspective not just as a teammate and fellow captain, but as a player who has gone through the process of being traded.
The Bengals acquired Hill in a trade with the New York Giants just days before the 2021 season began.
“You hate seeing guys leave, especially when they're traded,” he said. “Getting traded sucks, especially when you've been somewhere for so long and it's all you know. I hate to see a great guy like that leave.
“It can work out great in the long run, but man, when you're around a group of guys for so long and then get traded, it sucks. Those bonds you build with your teammates are real, and they're strong,” Hill continued. “And to have to get up and leave just sucks. We played a lot of football together, and Logan's a guy that was always been there for me.”
Like the Bengals, the Cowboys are on a bye this week.
Wilson will make his Dallas debut Nov. 17 in Las Vegas when the Cowboys take on the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
That means his former teammates will have a chance to watch.
And many plan to do so.
“A phenomenal player like that, he's got to be on the field,” Knight said. “Another team sees that in him.”
Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher also offered some thoughts during his scheduled interview with reporters Tuesday afternoon.
“How could you not just look back fondly on just critical, critical plays he made during the Super Bowl run, and obviously the interception at the end of the Tennessee game,” Pitcher said. “That's one that sticks out to me among many. But Logan's always been a great guy to me. He's a high character dude, and I wish him nothing but the best.”