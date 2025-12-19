Former NFL Quarterback Asseses Path Forward For Bengals League-Worst Defense Next Season

CINCINNATI — Our own James Rapien had ESPN 1530 radio host and former NFL quarterback Tony Pike on Cincinnati Bengals Talk this week.

The host of Cincy 360 had some deep thoughts regarding how Cincinnati can turn around its horrible defense that's been biting them all decade.

It's the worst it's ever been this season, ranking last leaguewide in EPA/play and yards per play allowed (6.4 allowed, next closest is Washington at 6.1).

Pike assessed the unit back to front.

"I think Jordan Battle has taken some good steps as of late. I think you can see pieces with Dax Hill, certainly DJ Turner," Pike said. "The evaluation of linebacker is going to be key for me, because I don't see it with Barrett Carte. Demetrius Knight, I thought he had his best game as a Bengal against the Baltimore Ravens. So certainly I can say, okay, year one guys, let's run it back and see what we have. But I would certainly have a contingency plan there."

The front-seven may have the most questions. Trey Hendrickson is entering free agency at age 31, along with Joseph Ossai.

"I think defensive line is fascinating," Pike continued. "I love what Myles Murphy's done, but Myles Murphy was good down the stretch last year as well. Why does it take three-quarters of the season for Myles Murphy to start playing well. Can you get that Myles Murphy to start next year? Joseph Ossai is in a contract year. What are you going to do with him? Then Trey Hendrickson. Do you run the risk of tagging Trey Hendrickson and going through more drama in the offseason? You have to evaluate what you have.

"I want proven players on the defensive side of the ball, and that's the other aspect we didn't talk about. This team has struggled in the draft for the most part in recent years. And are we really willing to risk finishing the season 7-10 and dropping in the draft order and trying to get a mid-round steal instead of a top 10 pick?"

Shemar Stewart getting hurt multiple times in a season for the first time in his career hasn't helped those young production numbers.

He's still searching for his first sack, and Cincinnati could probably benefit from playing McKinnley Jackson more consistently just to see what they have there, especially with Kris Jenkins out for at least this week due to an ankle injury.

Zac Taylor's team still wants to finish 7-10, but seeing if any of these young defensive pieces can be relied on next season is imperative.

Check out the full conversation with Pike below.

-----

