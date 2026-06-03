Bengals Could Still Look to Trade Kris Jenkins Before Week 1

The Cincinnati Bengals opted for an aggressive offseason that saw them make a few major moves to upgrade positions of need.

They targeted a lot of new players on defense, as their defense has consistently been one of the worst units in the league over the last few years. In free agency, they added players like Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, and Bryan Cook, among others. The biggest addition of the offseason was a trade for Dexter Lawrence on the defensive line.

But they could be in the market to make more moves in the coming weeks.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Bengals could look to trade young defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. after acquiring Allen and Lawrence in the offseason to fill their massive need at defensive tackle.

Kris Jenkins Makes Sense As A Trade Chip

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) is chased out of bounds by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Cincinnati Bengals added two notable veteran defensive tackles, signing Jonathan Allen and acquiring Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants. B.J. Hill is in the second year of his deal. According to Over the Cap, he received $2 million in guaranteed money on the fifth day of the current league year," Moton wrote. "With an established veteran trio on the interior of the Bengals' defensive line, the coaching staff may find it difficult to get younger players like Kris Jenkins Jr. on the field.

"Jenkins had some bright spots in two seasons, logging 67 tackles (five for loss) and 4.5 sacks in 29 contests, but he may be fourth on the depth chart with the team's new additions. At only 24, Jenkins could draw trade interest from teams looking for high-upside players to fill needs before final roster cuts."

The Bengals had one of the worst defensive lines in football last year, but it looks like a very respectable unit now. Jenkins was a piece of the puzzle last season, but he looks to be a rotational piece this year.

The Michigan product is young enough to still have some solid trade value in the right situation.

Since Jenkins is so young, the Bengals could also see him as a key piece of their future, especially considering Lawrence and Allen are on the wrong side of 30 years old.

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