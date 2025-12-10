Bengals DE Shemar Stewart Laments Rookie Year - 'Didn't Do Anything Spectacular' - But Still Has 4 Games to Fix It

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart understands the fan base’s disappointment with his rookie season.

Because he feels it, too.

“I don't feel like I did anything spectacular this year,” he said Wednesday after practice, his first since injuring his knee in the Nov. 2 loss to the Chicago Bears.

“(It’s) kind of a bummer because I had high hopes for this year,” Stewart said. “But it's all in God's plan.”

The knee injury, which landed Stewart on Injured Reserve, was the defensive end’s third long stretch of inactivity in a rookie season in which reps are crucial.

He missed all of OTAs and the first few days of training camp in a contract dispute with the front office.

Once he finally got on the field, he showed the promise that led the Bengals to take him with the No. 17 pick. But in Week 2 against Jacksonville, the same game in which Joe Burrow suffered his toe injury that cost him nine games, Stewart went down with an ankle injury and missed the next four games.

He came in Week 7, played three games and went on IR with the knee.

“Coming in and playing two games, then being hurt second game, then coming back five weeks later and getting hurt immediately after that game, it's not great for nobody's confidence, especially somebody like me that's never been hurt ever,” Stewart said.

“I never missed a game in college. I never missed a practice in college. Coming in here and missing 10 weeks is just hard on the mental,” he added.

Four weeks of practice and game reps can be huge for a rookie the team is counting on to be an impact player next year.

And with Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson out for the regular season after having core muscle surgery, Stewart will have a chance to play more snaps whenever he comes off IR, whether that be Sunday against Baltimore or Week 16 in Miami.

He sounds optimistic it will be Sunday.

“Playing four games in a row is going to be a big, big confidence booster," he said. “I feel like the next couple of games will be very important for my development.”

Hendrickson hasn’t played since Week 8 against the Jets.

Since Week 9, the Bengals are tied for 21st with 10 sacks and 17th in pressures with 43.

Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai are both playing well, and Stewart’s ability to kick inside could make for a formidable third-down package.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he doesn’t want Stewart to feel any pressure to jump back into the rotation and make an immediate impact.

It’s more about taking advantage of every rep and improving to build a base for 2026.

"We've got high expectations for him, and he's worked really hard to meet those and done everything he can do,” Taylor said. “Unfortunately, he had the setback with the injury. It's nothing he can control.

“I don't think there's a pressure to see anything from him in the next four weeks,” he continued. “We'll see how he feels as practice goes this week. If he's able to get in a game this week, just keep progressing him, keep improving. That's the biggest thing – keep getting better every single week.”

Stewart’s next sack will be his first.

He’s recorded just six tackles in 177 defensive snaps.

The knock on him coming out of Texas A&M was a lack of production, with just 4.5 sacks in three seasons.

“Nobody wants to come to this level and don't leave your mark,” he said. “ That's never been the player I wanted to be. I always wanted to come in and leave a legacy, leave a lasting impact on the program and the community.

“That's very important for me,” he added. “That's why I'm trying to get back, trying to be engaged with the team, trying to be engaged with the community and put my best foot forward.”

Taylor praised Stewart for being so engaged in all of the team meetings, something not all players on IR do.

“He's been great,” Taylor said. “These last couple weeks, he sits right in front of me in team meetings. He's attentive. You can tell he wants to be back, and now it's just a matter of making sure he's healthy.”

The Bengals listed him as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, which is a big first step.

It’s notable that they haven’t placed Hendrickson on IR yet. If Stewart progresses through Thursday and Friday’s practice, look for him to come off IR and Hendrickson to go on IR.