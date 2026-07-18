Bengals Defensive Unit Ranked Among Bottom NFL Teams After Offseason Overhaul
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The Bengals spent plenty of resources trying to upgrade the defensive front this offseason, but some are still skeptical it will produce strong results. The team at Sharp Football Analysis ranked all 32 defensive front seven units recently, and Cincinnati's checked in at No. 26 on the list.
Cincinnati added two-time Pro Bowlers in Dexter Lawrence II and Jonathan Allen this past spring, while signing edge rusher Boye Mafe as well.
Motivation To Prove It
The lack of proven edge talents held Cincinnati back in the ranking, plus, they did not add to the worst linebacker production unit in the league last season.
"The Bengals overhauled their struggling front seven, but it's hard to imagine the pass-rush unit drastically improving after the loss of Trey Hendrickson. Last season, Cincy generated pressure in 2.5 seconds or less on just 15% of opponent dropbacks, ranked 31st," The site noted.
Among AFC North teams, Cincinnati ranked by far the worst, as every other division rival slotted into the top 10 on the list.
It's not a shocking take given recent history and the unproven factor of Al Golden at defensive coordinator. They ranked bottom-five in both run-defense and pass-rush grading on Pro Football Focus last season. Things got better for the whole unit against some bad offenses down the stretch of last season, but they still have to show they can execute Golden's system and have these new stars elevate the whole operation.
There's little reason to think the front seven won't be at least 26th or better, likely closer to the middle of the league. Cincinnati is adding a hungry, motivated pair of healthy veterans in Lawrence and Allen. Mafe also has the underlying metrics to pop in a bigger role (86th percentile ESPN Pass-Rush Win Rate across 383 snaps in 2025).
A rising tide from all of them should help jolt the whole unit and likely beat this projection.
Check out the 1-32 ranking below:
1. Texans
2. Eagles
3. Rams
4. Broncos
5. Seahawks
6. Browns
7. Steelers
8. 49ers
9. Lions
10. Ravens
11. Patriots
12. Chiefs
13. Packers
14. Buccaneers
15. Jaguars
16. Jets
17. Cowboys
18. Giants
19. Panthers
20. Vikings
21. Chargers
22. Titans
23. Bills
24. Commanders
25. Colts
26. Bengals
27. Raiders
28. Saints
29. Cardinals
30. Bears
31. Falcons
32. Dolphins
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Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.