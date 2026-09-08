Bengals’ DJ Turner on Revamped Defense: ‘The Film Will Speak for Itself’

DJ Turner II is excited to see what the Cincinnati Bengals' defense can do this season.

He also knows that confidence will only go so far once the games begin. The standout cornerback was named one of Cincinnati's seven team captains Monday, another sign of his growing role in the locker room. Asked what to expect from a defense with several new pieces, Turner stayed focused on what happens on the field.

“The film will speak for itself,” Turner said Monday. “Like, it (doesn't) matter what I say right now. The film will speak for itself.”

Turner Keeps the Focus on Week 1

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) is forced out of bounds before completing the pass by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner (20) during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bengals 27-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Turner was also asked whether the group gives him as much confidence as other teams he has played with, but he, again, returned to what the Bengals need to accomplish in their opener. He isn't mincing words — or expectations.

“Everybody can say this is the best group. It literally does not matter. It means nothing at all,” Turner said. “First week we got to be 1-0. Simple as that.”

The Bengals get that opportunity when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.

Turner's emphasis on winning also helps explain his approach to working with younger teammates. He learned early on that a single player's success is not enough to win in the NFL.

“Both sides of the ball have to play good, not just one side, not just one player,” Turner said. “So, like, you’re playing good, you got to bring people along with you so we can win.”

Embracing Captaincy

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) gestures toward his bench as he walks off the field with an apparent injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the 2026 season, Turner was recently named a team captain for the first time in his NFL career. He joins Dexter Lawrence II and Bryan Cook as Cincinnati's defensive captains. The honor carries significance for a player who places so much value on how his teammates view him.

“Being respected by your teammates is literally the only thing I care about,” Turner said. “So getting that really, really means a lot. I do not take it lightly.”

Head coach Zac Taylor has seen Turner's leadership develop alongside his play. Taylor pointed to Turner earning a starting opportunity last season, taking responsibility for covering top receivers, and becoming more vocal during training camp.

“Really proud of him, and I think he’s absolutely earned the opportunity to be a captain,” Taylor said. “He’s one of the top corners in this game. He’s a leader on our team.”

Taylor also said he could hear Turner trying to get teammates going when energy dipped during camp. It's the kind of leadership that Cincinnati will continue to count on from its newly named captain.

As for Turner, the captain label doesn't come with a different approach. He's going to keep showing up as the same person his teammates voted for.

“You don’t have to be extra. You don’t have to do anything more,” Turner said. “Just be me every single day.”

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