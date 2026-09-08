Bengals DT Dexter Lawrence Rediscovering Joy in 5 Months Since Trade

Dexter Lawrence’s arrival has done more than just transform the construction of, and outlook for, the Cincinnati Bengals defense.

It’s rekindled his love of the game after a difficult end to his tenure with the New York Giants.

Lawrence cited “the joy I bring every day” as one of the reasons why he thinks he’s commanded such a big presence in the locker room just months after arriving via a trade for the No. 10 pick in the draft.

That presence earned him a ‘C’ on his jersey as his teammates voted him a captain in his first season in Cincinnati.

Asked if he’s rediscovered some the joy he mentioned since the trade, Lawrence agreed he has.

“Probably a little bit, yeah,” he said before correcting himself.

“Probably a lot bit,” he added with a grin and a chuckle.

The Giants lost double-digit games in six of Lawrence’s fist seven seasons, including a 4-13 mark last year and 3-14 in 2024.

In addition to all of the losing, Lawrence saw the defensive tackle market skyrocket, leaving him behind.

His request for a new contract never gained traction, leading him to sit out the voluntary portion of the offseason program and ultimately, a trade request.

Bengals' Dexter Lawrence Getting Back To Being Himself Since Trade

The Giants sent Lawrence to the Bengals on April 18, five days before the NFL Draft, and the smile hasn’t left his face since.

“Just being here with some guys I already played with before and just a new team, a new locker room, but the same Dex. That's just who I've got to be.”

And he has.

After sitting out the voluntary work in New York, Lawrence was a permanent fixture in the Cincinnati locker room from the moment he signed his one-year, $28 million extension.

While some stars may have taken some time off to pack up and find a new place to live, Lawrence never missed a day, or even so much as a meeting.

And he wasn’t just present, his was a presence. Instead of latching on to former Giants teammate and friend B.J. Hill and parking himself along the bank of defensive line lockers, Lawrence worked the room, engaging with as players – and coaches – as possible.

“He’s been here, front and center,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in June ahead of the team’s mandatory minicamp. “I don’t know if he’s left since the day he showed up in the trade. It’s really good to have veteran leadership like that, that’s been in the building, been around, has experienced a lot of things over the seven years in the league.”

By the time a player reaches his eighth year in the league, training camp can become a slog. Star players sometimes make their way to the heat-burned practice field just in time to get the session started.

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden praised Lawrence for being the antithesis to that and doing so on repeat.

“He’s a guy who brings energy and leadership and consistency every day,” Golden said. “He’s always out there early. If he’s not the first, then he’s one of the top three out there every day, whether it’s working on technique, ball disruption, tackling.

“It’s Year 8 for him,” Golden added. “He’s setting a really, really good example for a lot of the guys in our locker room in terms of what it takes to be among the elite.”

Lawrence said he’s not trying to send a message. He’s simply being himself and finding joy in every part of the profession, whether it be working on the field or talking during the down time.

“I try to be genuine to everyone in this locker room because I care about them and I care about this team and I want to win,” he said. “I know we need everybody to do that.”

Though he’s been a captain nearly every year of his career dating back to high school, Lawrence said he’s going to wear the ‘C’ this year with pride.

“There's a ton of pride, just to be acknowledged by your peers, your brothers, honestly,” he said. “It's an honor. For me, it's just keep being myself. Keep being Dex, keep being the guy I'm supposed to be.”

And that’s joyful.

Most players his position focus on tenacity and ferociousness, and no one who has ever lined up across from Lawrence will say he lacks that.

But when he mixes it with the sort of joy he’s rediscovered with the Bengals, it makes him even scarier for opponents.

“I call it almost like making music,” he said. “Like it’s just a flow. I’m a lot more healthier than I was last year, and I feel good.”

Not just physically, but mentally.

Although he didn’t want to make any comparisons about the latter when it comes to his time in New York.

“I don’t like to dwell on things,” Lawrence said. “But I know I feel great right now, and my mind is good.”

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