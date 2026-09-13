Demetrius Knight Jr., Bengals Defense Score Team's First Touchdown of 2026 Season

A BIG defensive start for Cincinnati resulted in the team's first touchdown of the season. Baker Mayfield got crushed from behind on the Buccaneers second drive, and Demetrius Knight Jr. picked up the ensuing fumble for a 27-yard fumble return and the score.

The young linebacker answered the call right away to make a big play and score his first career touchdown. It was the first time an opponent scored a fumble TD on Tampa Bay since the 2018 season.

Knight discussed the criticism earlier this week with FOX19's Joe Danneman. Carter helped force the fumble.

"Not really. If you're a fan of rat poison, you can go digest as much rat poison as you would like. You're just gonna not end up the same afterwards," Knight said. "We told each other, hey, get out of that app. Don't look. It's not going to be good. It's not going to edify you. It's not going to build you up. It's not going to build your soul. Definitely not your spirit. People can be anywhere in the world and say whatever they want. And you know what? This is America. This is the U.S. You can say what you want. You have the freedom of speech to say what you want.

"But it's another thing to be in the person's shoes. It's inevitable. The second you make a bad play, you're gonna get blasted for it, and that just comes with the job. It comes with the job description. So if you can't handle the bullets, then this might not be the job for you. So you gotta have that character, and that's what I'm trying to do and trying to be. That's what we're trying to do together. Trying to be bigger than ourselves at this point."

Check out the big first score of the season below and the drive log:

D KNIGHT SAID GIMME THAT.#TBvsCIN at 1:00 on Fox pic.twitter.com/WNSKgJ6STf — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 13, 2026

Sack Opp Fumble Recovery

6:18 - 1st

(No Huddle) B.Mayfield sacked at TB 33 for 0 yards (sack split by M.Murphy and B.Carter). FUMBLES (M.Murphy) [B. Carter], RECOVERED by CIN-D.Knight at TB 27. D.Knight for 27 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

3rd & 9 at TB 33

1-yd Pass

6:58 - 1st

(Shotgun) B.Mayfield pass short right to B.Irving to TB 33 for 1 yard (J.Davis; B.Carter).

2nd & 10 at TB 32

0-yd Run

7:38 - 1st

B.Irving left tackle to TB 32 for no gain (T.Slaton).

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