Bengals Injury Report: DJ Turner's Opening Projected Practice Status Revealed in Madrid

The Bengals' opening injury report during Madrid week dropped today, and all eyes are on DJ Turner (heel). Cincinnati did not practice today, this is all just a projection of who would've practiced.

Turner projected as a DNP in the opening session of the week, a murky sign for his availability on Sunday. Other than that, Cedric Johnson (ankle) didn't project to practice and neither did Kyle Dugger (quad).

Zac Taylor's team is in Spain, ready to take on the Atlanta Falcons as slight betting favorites.

Cincinnati left earlier in the week to get the players' bodies acclimated and firing on all cylinders with the six-hour time change.

"So your week does shape up a little different," Taylor said about the new schedule. "It just speeds up. All I'm saying is, it speeds things up a little bit, so being here in our office preparing is a little easier than being on the road. Doesn't mean we're not going to prepare on the road, but as much as you can get done here before you get on the plane, you prefer to do that and clean things up as you go.

"And so you just treat it a little bit like a six-day week for us. That's it. You'd like to sleep on the plane. Obviously, we work good hours; it's all good. But you'd also like to be able to deal with the time change when you get there, not feel sluggish. And so, we'll do our best to get our sleep."

Cincinnati won't have Cashius Howell for at least a month after he went to injured reserve following swift surgery on his injured wrist a few days ago.

"Yes, I can't get into all the medical reasons why that would have to happen, but again, it's his wrist, and we'll just gather more information as the year goes on," Taylor said about the defensive end getting the procedure done so quickly.

Check out the full report below:

Bengals-Falcons Injuries | NFL

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