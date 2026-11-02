Cashius Howell Posts Video of Injured Wrist Following Bengals Win Over Titans

The Bengals look like they won't have Cashius Howell for a while.

Cincinnati's 2026 second-round pick suffered a wrist injury in the 43-36 win over Tennessee. He posted a video from the hospital on his Instagram showing a big cast on his arm.

We will learn more from Zac Taylor this week. If he is put on injured reserve, expect the Bengals to add a name to its practice squad before leaving for Spain this week.

"Cashius, we'll see. I think it was his wrist. He (trainer) just told me about DJ Turner, and I forgot. I'll get you an update tomorrow or Wednesday," Taylor said on Sunday.

Howell has six tackles and one sack in seven games played this season.

Cincinnati won a wild game that was much closer than expected.

Joe Burrow had to pull off two clutch touchdown drives in the fourth quarter and overtime.

"We won. I want a complete game, and I want to start the first quarter faster — those are things we are going to continue to talk about," Taylor noted. "But there is something to finding a way to win. You guys have watched us play the last two years, and some of these games have gone the other direction. So for our guys, particularly late in the fourth quarter and overtime, to step up and seal the game, I'm not going to dismiss that. I'm proud of the guys for fighting through the whole time and finding ways for each guy to step up and make some plays so we could walk out a winner — to get to 5-2 and now go on the road, and reset and go do it again."

Taylor was impressed with how Tennessee kept so much pressure on his team.

"Those guys fought. They had a great plan. They attacked us," Taylor noted. "I give Tennessee a lot of credit. We'll watch the tape to see the things we need to clean up. There are certainly a lot of things. How many turnovers did we have? Four? Four turnovers are going to keep a team in the game. There are just things we're going to watch and clean up, but I am proud of the guys for finding a way to win the game."

Cincinnati travels to Spain early this week.

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