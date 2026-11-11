The Bengals returned to practice today as the roster works through the lingering jet lag from last week's trip to Spain. Cincinnati is pretty healthy coming out of the first half of the season, and the latest injury report largely reflected that.

Dylan Fairchild was the only new addition to the injury report after he got dinged right at the end of Sunday's 34-17 win over the Falcons.

He was officially limited in the Bengals' injury report. They went through a walkthrough on Wednesday afternoon. DJ Turner was also limited due to an ankle issue.

Jonathan Allen (rest) and Kyle Dugger (quad) didn't participate. Check out the full report below, which included a handful of Steelers players.

Bengals Injury report Ahead of Primetime Showdown vs Steelers | Bengals

Recovering From Madrid

Cincinnati had some veteran rest days mixed in to start the week but should have a pretty full-strength roster to attack the Steelers with on Sunday night. They are fresh off a great bonding experience in Spain.

"It seemed like they spent a lot of time together outside the hotel," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about the trip. "My favorite part of winning a game like that and long travel is the plane. Just the volume on the plane, the camaraderie on the plane. That's generally when you know it's been a good day, good trip, and I certainly felt that last night.

"I'm sitting in my seat, and I'm watching all the players come by and the attitude they have, and they're joking with their teammates and telling stories about the week or telling stories about the game. That is probably my favorite part of any of the road experiences."

Getting as healthy as possible will help Cincinnati take control of the AFC North. Losing both games to the Steelers this season would make it even more difficult to win the AFC North.

Names on injured reserve like Andrei Iosivas (thumb), cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (hamstring), and rookie offensive lineman Brian Parker (knee) are eligible to come off injured reserve but its unlear if they will get activated this week.

On top of the jet lag, Cincinnati has to overcome a Pittsburgh team fresh off of its bye week.

"I don't know what the stats are. I just know they're not great. I honestly can't even give you a ballpark of what they are," Taylor said about no international game team ever beating an opponent fresh off a bye the following week. "I just think common sense would tell you it's probably a little challenging. But I think we have a great mindset right now."

Check out the full Wednesday injury report below:

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