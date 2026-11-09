Zac Taylor Sets Injury Table For Final 2026 Matchup Against Steelers

Zac Taylor's Cincinnati team completed its Spain trip, and he and the roster returned home safely on Monday.

Cincinnati picked up one new injury to starting guard Dylan Fairchild in Madrid, Spain, and other than that, their good injury luck looks like it's continuing into the huge AFC North matchup against the Steelers this week.

Cincinnati is hoping to get Kyle Dugger (quad) back soon from his lingering muscle issue, while injured reserve stints for Andrei Iosivas and Jalen Davis are closer than ever to being over.

"Was really the last play of the game," Taylor said about Fairchild. "We'll just see how he feels as the week goes on."

It's a historic matchup ahead in this Bengals-Steelers rivalry. Sunday night marks the first time since 1975 that two AFC North teams with .750 records or better are meeting in primetime in October or later

Cincinnati dropped a standalone-game statement on Sunday morning for the American audience.

Joe Burrow had another four-plus touchdown performance and became MVP frontrunner along the way.

"Joe is playing at an unbelievably high level right now," Taylor said. "It's difficult not to put the ball in his hands on every play given how everybody is playing around him as well. We just got to keep this momentum going. This is a fickle league. We're in a good spot right now coming out of this trip. We just got to maintain this momentum, and that's going to be on us to handle the flight back and the rest of the week the right way and be ready to go Sunday night."

Cincinnati handled last week pretty perfectly, and needs to lock in again this week.

"We knew two teams were going to handle the same schedule, and we just wanted to come out and make sure we showed that we've handled it better than anybody," Taylor said while in Spain. "Again, proud of the way all three phases played. There might have been a lull here and there in each phase, but the other side picked us up, and we were able to finish the game the right way."

Cincinnati battles the Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night for control of the AFC North moving forward.

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