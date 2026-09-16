Bengals Injury Report: Joe Burrow's Official Wednesday Practice Status Revealed Ahead of Texans Game

The Bengals released the first injury report of Week 2 on Wednesday afternoon with plenty of attention on injured players like Joe Burrow (back tightness) and Shemar Stewart (knee).

Burrow is officially limited on Day 1 this week as the whole fanbase hopes he can be healthy enough to play on Sunday. He took a few shots in this past Sunday's 33-27 win over Tampa Bay.

He noted to the media on Wednesday it's closer to soreness than a major injury and it didn't bother him during Sunday's Week 1 win. Not playing against Houston would be "ridiculous" in Burrow's mind.

Stewart logged a full practice and should be able to stack more full sessions the rest of the week to add to the waves of defensive line depth Cincinnati amassed for this season.

There were no other major Bengls injuries.

It's all setting up for a huge AFC battle against a team many believe is going to win the AFC South and contend for the one seed in the AFC.

“Yeah, I think just week one, there's so many unknowns in every way imaginable," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "And so just for a team to come out and start the game the way that we did, getting up 21-3 at one point, I think is big to capitalize on the confidence that we had coming in. And there's a lot of things that we can learn from, but just overall I was proud of the effort, proud of the enthusiasm the guys played with, the confidence they played with. And then the objective isn't to be your best team in week one. It's to be your best team at the end of the season. So I just want to see that process continue to improve for us as we get ready for Houston.”

Tackling is a big point of emphasis this week as it always is.

"There's gonna be moments where we got to be better, come to balance and get guys to the ground," Taylor said. "But I thought the effort was there. I thought guys did a good job of leveraging the ball. A lot of times the ball got in space, and sometimes our coverage was really good; it made them drop it down. You'd see three, four guys rally to the ball, get the ball carrier on the ground. So overall, it was good for Week 1, and we'll just continue to improve from there."

Check out the full report below:

Bengals Injuries | Bengals

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