Bengals Injury Report: New Star Pops up With Thursday Injury Ahead of Buccaneers Game

The Bengals have solid health following Thursday's practice session in Week 1, but one big name is dealing with a hamstring injury now. DJ Turner II popped up on the report.

Players with recovering injuries logged full practice again in Ja'Marr Chase (knee) and Tee Higgins (foot). Shemar Stewart went limited along with Turner.

Zac Taylor discussed multiple statuses on Wednesday.

"Yes, they'll continue to do more and more every day. But I like to pace they are on. Shemar will keep working towards that," Taylor said on Wednesday about the receivers before discussing Dax Hill. "Yeah. So I won't make any predictions on how it's going to end up this week for him. But I think he's feeling a lot better every single day. Monday felt good, and we'll just progress them this week and see where it ends up.

The team has a ton of continuity that's helped them work on some more situational football than maybe they otherwise could if more coaching and roster positions experienced turnover.

"Those are things that sometimes you just have to show other teams doing it because it just hasn't happened to you yet," Taylor noted. "I think our guys can handle the amount we put on them because most of them have been here a long time; there's other guys we're trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible. But I just think we've played games a lot of different ways over the years, and we can be who we need to be to win that game.

"And (Dan) Pitcher said that in the springtime, really, is when he first said it, and I feel good about that. I feel some of our best years were exactly that. If you go game by game, on how it looked for us, we were able to evolve to get an attack mindset for the defense we're playing against. But we also sometimes, if a team's trying to dictate, we're comfortable living in a world where we can do a lot of different things to affect you."

Check out the full injury report below as Cincinnati prepares for its final practice of the week on Friday:

Bengals Injury Report | Cincinnati Bengals

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