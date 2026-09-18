Bengals Injury Update: Zac Taylor Confirms Texans Game Statuses as Houston Fights Through Multiple Ailments

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor briefly updated the media on playing statuses for Sunday's game amidst a few stars trying to stay on and return to the field. Joe Burrow (back) is good to go, and so is Shemar Stewart (knee) as he gets ready to make his season debut. Both went full at practice on Friday.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Achilles) is questionable for the game after popping up in a limited capacity on Thursday's injury report. He did not practice on Friday, neither did Samaje Perine (illness).

"We'll see," Taylor said about Hill.

Stewart is very eager to get on the field for the first time in game action this season.

“I’d like to play a solid 30 (snaps), on the high end,” Stewart said about his workload on Thursday, noting this recovery has been easier than his rookie injuries. “It almost feels normal now. I've been hit, been getting doubled, running full speed, running to the ball. I mean, everything feels pretty good, so no complaints.”

On the other side of things, it's a long shot that star Texans names like Nico Collins (hamstring) and Jadeveon Clowney (knee) play after not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday.

“Texans WR Nico Collins injured his hamstring at Wednesday’s practice, met with doctors after and they ‘don’t believe it’s serious,’ per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X Thursday. “Collins’ status for Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals is in jeopardy.”

Houston already lost Jayden Higgins in its receiving core for the season, has just two healthy linebackers, and starting guard Ed Ingram popped up on the Thursday injury report as limited with a groin injury. He did not practice Friday and neither did Clowney or Collins.

"We know we got a work cut out for us this week, and it truly will," Taylor said about the Texans matchup on Wednesday. "It's going to be all three phases for us, and I think our guys know what they're signing up for."

Cincinnati and Houston are two of the top-five AFC contenders in the conference and boast arguably the top matchup in the league this weekend.

Zac says we’ll see on B.J.



Shemar Stewart is ready to go. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 18, 2026

#Texans Pro Bowl receiver Nico Collins not practicing Friday morning, and not expected to play Sunday after sustaining Grade 1 hamstring injury Wednesday during practice, per league source@KPRC2

Also not practicing during open portion: Jadeveon Clowney (knee), Ed Ingram (groin) https://t.co/kOw4ThnyAA pic.twitter.com/tHGIhYp7jf — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 18, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.