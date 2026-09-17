Bengals Injury Report: Joe Burrow Continues Practicing, Texans Stars Downgrading

The Bengals and Texans released their Thursday injury reports, and huge stars are in the crosshairs.

Joe Burrow (back tightness) continued to be limited at practice as he noted he'd likely be on Wednesday, while Shemar Stewart (knee) looks like he will suit up Sunday pending a setback. He logged a full practice again.

Burrow knows how few chances the team gets to prove themselves and how important he is. If he's not facing a major injury, he's gonna try to play.

"It shouldn't really," Burrow said about the tightness hindering him in a big way this week at practice. "We get a lot of mental reps, and we walk through a lot of plays, so I'll be all right."

Burrow needs to be as healthy as he can be against arguably the best defensive front line Cincinnati is facing all season.

The Bengals are entering a coin-flip AFC contender matchup.

"Yeah, this is a big week for us," Burrow said. "You have to find that line of aggressiveness, but also understanding what kind of front that they have, and making sure you don't turn a bad play into a worse one. But we'll certainly pick our spots to be aggressive. They'll give us some opportunities, but you have to pick those wisely."

Texans star wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) did not practice today and will likely not play barring a miracle return to practice on Friday in less than 24 hours. The Texans essentially have just two linebackers healthy right now, and Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is battling an injury that he's expected to play through, yet, that was before he missed another practice today.

“That was a cool moment. For Clowney to be back in a Texans uniform, get our first sack of the 2026 season," Texans head coach Demeco Ryans said this week about his mauler's Week 1 performance. "Really special. Special for him, and we hope to continue to improve that. I like where he started; now we get those guys all rolling together. Should be a good weapon for us having all three ends out there.”

Starting guard Ed Ingram (groin) is also dinged up now and could miss the game.

Check out the full reports below, with Houston losing key players by the day:

Bengals-Texans Injury Report | NFL Media

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