Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson on Verge of Setting Franchise Record, Which Could Come Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson is closing in on franchise history, and he could achieve it Sunday afternoon in Houston.

After going 4 for 4 in the 33-27 season opening win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McPherson has made 17 consecutive field goals dating back to his most recent loss in Week 9 last year against the Chicago Bears, when he had a 54-yard attempt come up short.

“Evan coming up big and making those four field goals, he’s the best kicker in the league,” Taylor said after Sunday’s win, which included makes from 58 and 55 yards.

Shayne Graham holds the Bengals record with 21 in a row, which he set in 2007.

Graham actually missed his first attempt in the 2007 season before ripping off the streak of 21. The kick that ended his run was his shortest attempt of the season, a 26-yarder in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, a 35-6 win.

McPherson Tied for 2nd Longest Streak in Team History, Eyes Top Spot

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) is embraced by Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 63 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McPherson’s 17 in a row ties him with Graham for the second-longest streak in team history.

Graham’s 17 in a row spanned the 2005-06 seasons. His longest field goal on that run was 49 yards.

His longest make during the streak of 21 was 48 yards.

McPherson’s current streak has featured field goals of 52, 54, 55, 57, 58 and a franchise-record 63. That means more than a third of his 17 in a row have come from beyond 50 yards.

Since entering the league in 2021, McPherson has 31 field goals from 50 yards or more, which is tied with Jason Meyers for fifth most in the league during that span behind Chris Boswell (44), Chase McLaughlin (41), Brandon Aubrey (41) and Ka’imi Fairbairn (39).

“Ever since I got here from Day 1, I tell him how much I love him,” new Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said of McPherson. “I thank him every single day because I know how important kickers are, and I’ve been a part of teams where you don’t always trust your kicker like that.”

McPherson is 31 of 45 in his career from 50+ for a 68.9-percent success rate.

But he has a way to go to crack the top five in success rate from 50+.

Chase McLaughlin leads the league at 85.1 percent (40-47), with Boswell (43-52, 82.7), Cam Little (13-16, 81.3), Graham Gano (21-26, 80.8) and Nick Folk (28-35, .800) rounding out the top five.

McPherson currently stands as the most accurate kicker in Bengals history from all distances at 83.7 percent (123-147), which is just ahead of Mike Nugent (81.8 percent, 157-192).

He also has more 50+ field goals than any kicker in Bengals history, and its not close. His 31 are nearly four times as many as the next highest total of eight, shared by Doug Pelfrey and Nugent.

The NFL record is 44 in a row, set by Adam Vinatieri from 2015-16 when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.

The NFL record for consecutive field goals made in regular season and postseason games is 46, set by Gary Anderson in 1997 (San Francisco 49ers) and 1998 (Minnesota Vikings).

Sunday will mark McPherson’s first visit to NRG Stadium in Houston.

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