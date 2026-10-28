Bengals Land Two Conference Player of the Week Awards in Rare Scenario Across Team History

The Bengals boast a pair of AFC Players of the Week following the 35-13 Week 7 win over Baltimore. Joe Burrow is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, and Ryan Rehkow is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

According to our Jay Morrison, it marks the ninth time Joe Burrow has won the weekly award, and he is tied with former Bengals NFL MVP Boomer Esiason for the most in team history.

This is the second time in team history Cincinnati has had two players of the week from one game. They also pulled it off in 1994 (Jeff Blake and Doug Pelfrey were honored following a 20-17 OT win against Seattle).

The Bengals' most-important player went 22-for-30 through the air for 292 yards and four passing touchdowns in the Baltimore win. Burrow's 91.5 ESPN QBR ranked third among all passers in Week 7 behind Sam Darnold and Malik Willis.

"Yes, we know who we are, we know who we have to be, and we let our big-time players go and make big-time plays. That's what the NFL is all about. You can do all these different things, but at the end of the day, you just have to go make plays. You have to execute what's called, and that's what we did," Burrow said on Sunday after the win. "That's who we got to be; that's who we got to be. Let our guys go make some big-time plays [and] efficient in the run game. [The] offensive line played great. But yes, we just have to continue to do what we did in that second half. We got that feeling, [and] we have to keep building on it."

Rehkow is the first Bengals punter to earn the award since Kevin Huber did it in 2013.

The booming punter was lights out with his four punts for an average of 46 yards. All four pinned Baltimore inside their own 20-yard line, and he had a long of 56 yards in the game.

Evan McPherson also won a Special Teams Player of the Week award for Cincinnati this season.

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