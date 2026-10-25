Bengals Respond Against Ravens With Second-Half TD Double Up

The Bengals finally got on the board with a touchdown in the second half on Sunday. Mike Gesicki capped off a nice drive to cut the Ravens' lead to 13-7 on National Tight End's Day. Then, Tee Higgins capped off another drive with a score to take the lead within 10 minutes.

Cincinnati had just 59 yards in the first half, its fewest since 2018, but quickly got rolling on its opening possession after halftime.

The Bengals ignited the offense at halftime and are right back in the most-important game of the season on the road. Check out the touchdown plays below along with the opening drive log:

6-yd Touchdown Pass

9:24 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to M.Gesicki for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & Goal at BAL 6

4-yd Run

10:12 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to BLT 6 for 4 yards (M.Starks).

2nd & 1 at BAL 10

9-yd Pass

10:53 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to E. All to BLT 10 for 9 yards (T.Simpson; N.Wiggins).

1st & 10 at BAL 19

10-yd Pass

11:32 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to BLT 19 for 10 yards (K.Hamilton).

3rd & 3 at BAL 29

8-yd Pass

12:16 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to E. All to BLT 29 for 8 yards (R.Smith).

2nd & 11 at BAL 37

-1-yd Run

12:56 - 3rd

C.Brown right end to BLT 37 for -1 yard (T.Jones).

1st & 10 at BAL 36

19-yd Pass

13:38 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep middle to T.Higgins to BLT 36 for 19 yards (T.Simpson; M.Starks).

1st & 10 at CIN 45

4-yd Run

14:18 - 3rd

C.Brown left tackle to CIN 45 for 4 yards (T.Simpson; R.Smith).

2nd & 3 at CIN 41

7-yd Pass

14:54 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J. Chase pushed ob at CIN 41 for 7 yards (M.Humphrey).

1st & 10 at CIN 34

Kickoff

15:00 - 3rd

T.Loop kicks 60 yards from BLT 35 to CIN 5. D.Meyers to CIN 34 for 29 yards (E.Burke; J.Higgins).

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