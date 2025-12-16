Bengals Leaning Into Uniform Combination That Has Produced 3 of Their 4 Wins This Season
CINCINNATI – Losing games isn’t the only rut the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in.
Uniform variety is suffering as well.
For the third time in four games, the Bengals will wear their most common uniform combination when they travel to south Florida to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants, black stripes and black socks.
This will be the 21st time the Bengals have worn this combination since the new uniform design in 2021.
That makes it the most frequently worn combination.
When the team wore it on Thanksgiving night and then again the following week at Buffalo, it marked the first time they had worn the same combination in back-to-back regular season games.
The loss to the Bills snapped a four-game winning streak in the white-white-black-black combo.
Before that there was a six-game losing streak.
And prior to that was a six-game winning streak.
The Bengals are 12-7 in the combination, and here is the full breakdown of games in which they wore white jerseys, white pants, black stripes and black socks:
Week 14, 2025: Bills 39, Bengals 34
Week 13, 2025: Bengals 32, Ravens 12
Week 1, 2025: Bengals 17, Browns 16
Week 15, 2024: Bengals 37, Titans 27
Week 6, 2024: Bengals 17, Giants 7
Week 2, 2024: Chiefs 26, Bengals 25
Week 17, 2023: Chiefs 25, Bengals 17
Week 11, 2023: Ravens 34, Bengals 20
Week 4, 2023: Titans 27, Bengals 3
Week 1, 2023: Browns 24, Bengals 3
AFC CG, 2022: Chiefs 23, Bengals 20
AFC DIV, 2022: Bengals 27, Bills 10
Week 15, 2023: Bengals 34, Buccaneers 24
Week 12, 2022: Bengals 20, Titans 16
Week 6, 2022: Bengals 30, Saints 26
AFC CG, 2021: Bengals 23, Chiefs 20, OT
AFC DIV, 2021: Bengals 19, Titans 16
Week 8, 2021: Jets 34, Bengals 31
Week 6, 2021: Bengals 34, Lions 11
Week 3, 2021: Bengals 24, Steelers 10
