Bengals Make Official Decision on Restructuring Joe Burrow's Contract Ahead of 2026 Season

The Bengals are officially restructuring Joe Burrow's contract moving forward. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news on Tuesday, which gives the Bengals about $10 million in additional cap room.

Cincinnati was in the bottom three of all NFL teams in salary cap space entering this week. The $10 million bump puts them in the top 20 in terms of available caps space.

"The Bengals have restructured the contract of QB Joe Burrow, per Adam Schefter and me, creating $10M in cap room. This move allows Cincy to operate without putting itself in a tough spot, cap-wise. This is due in part to the cash needed for the Dexter Lawrence trade," Rapoport posted on X.

A New-Look Deal

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the field during spring practice on at the Kettering Practice Fields on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burrow is under contract through the 2029 season, and this has been a discussion point all spring to push some more money into future years and open up more breathing room for the Bengals front office.

Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, discussed the possibility after the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Those are things that we're working through after the draft,” Tobin said in April. “We've layered in challenges, but we're up to them.”

Cincinnati has amassed a lot of new talent around Burrow this offseason. According to Over The Cap, they had about $7.1 million in cap space entering this week. That's now up to around $17 million and gives them breathing room to potentially add a veteran linebacker if they'd like to.

It also adds room for potential contract extensions in the secondary for guys like Dax Hill or DJ Turner II.

“The desire will always be to keep guys,” Tobin said about extensions this offseason. “It's how to fit it together. And that's something that we'll be going through, the drafts over now. We've got some time to look at the forecast on where we are. We know where we are. We've layered in a lot of cost, and there are restrictions on what you can do there. And when you're sitting at the top of the league in spending, it's pretty restrictive. But we'll see what can be done.”

Burrow's $47.9 million cap hit is coming down a peg after this news. That was the second-highest cap hit in the NFL for the 2026 season.

The #Bengals have restructured the contract of QB Joe Burrow, per me and @AdamSchefter, creating $10M in cap room. This move allows Cincy to operate without putting themselves in a tough spot cap wise.



This is due in part to the cash needed for the Dexter Lawrence trade. pic.twitter.com/80jtZceBvQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2026

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