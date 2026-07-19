Bengals Legend Meets With Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of 2026 Training Camp

Plenty of NFL stars are mixing it up together at Fanatics Fest this weekend, including some past and current Bengals greats.

Former wide receiver Chad Johnson posted a few meet-up interactions on X with names like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase at the event.

It's a fun way to keep getting loose for the two stars as they prepare for another Bengals training camp starting in less than 10 days.

An in-depth description of the event is available below:

"After a record-shattering debut, the “Comic-Con of Sports” is officially heading back to the Big Apple. Fanatics Fest 2026 is slated to take over New York City this July, transforming the Javits Center into a sprawling epicenter of sports, culture, and high-end collecting. Bringing together the biggest names in athletics and entertainment, the three-day immersive event promises an even larger scale than its predecessor. The star power confirmed for the 2026 roster is unparalleled. Leading the lineup is NFL legend Tom Brady, who returns to headline a series of exclusive panel discussions and high-stakes autograph sessions. Joining him is cultural icon and Fanatics partner JAY-Z, alongside global superstar Travis Scott, who is expected to showcase new collaborations within the intersection of streetwear and sports. Fans can also expect appearances from NBA royalty and current MLB icons like Kevin Durant and Aaron Judge, creating a rare environment where the world’s most elite athletes interact directly with their supporters.

"Also making a major splash is Kevin Hart, following his recently announced strategic partnership and shareholding deal with Authentic Brands Group. Beyond the celebrity sightings, Fanatics Fest 2026 will feature an expanded 'Collector’s Zone,' offering rare trading cards and memorabilia from the world’s top auction houses. Attendees will have access to interactive 'field-of-play' activations, live podcast tapings, and exclusive merchandise drops from top brands. Whether you’re a die-hard jersey collector or a casual sports fan, the event is designed to celebrate the past, present, and future of fandom in the heart of NYC. The event will take place in the Javits Center in New York City from July 16 to July 19."

Cincinnati kicks off training camp on July 28, something Johnson, Burrow, and Chase are all familiar with.

Check out the meetups below:

My QB @JoeyB loves me, does your QB love you❔ pic.twitter.com/tlZZYVaZdI — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 19, 2026

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