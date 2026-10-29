Bengals Named Trade Fit for Eagles Veteran Cornerback

The Cincinnati Bengals have a very good roster with a very solid defense, but like every team in the league, there are some holes they could patch up in their effort to win the Super Bowl this season. With the trade deadline quickly approaching this season, the Bengals could be in the market to add another cornerback to their roster.

This isn't a dire need, as their cornerback situation is fine, but that's all that it is. Their cornerback room isn't one of the best in the league, but it does the job. Cincinnati could pursue another cornerback to upgrade the roster if the right one falls into their lap.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Bengals as a potential suitor in a trade hypothetical for Philadelphia Eagles starter Riq Woolen.

Riq Woolen Would Be Solid Addition For The Bengals

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) defends at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"According to The Athletic's Jonathan Jones, some team executives are already wondering whether the Eagles could make Saquon Barkley and Riq Woolen available," Knox wrote. "Philly might not want to part with Barkley, who should be the centerpiece of the offense once he's healthy. However, Woolen would be a very sensible trade chip.

"The Eagles only signed Woolen to a one-year deal, and cornerbacks are typically in demand. Woolen, who has allowed a career opposing passer rating of just 73.8, should draw a reasonable return, even for a short-term rental."

Woolen is the perfect short-term rental for the Bengals to look into.

He would help patch up their secondary, which has struggled a little bit at times. Their defense has been much improved this season compared to years past, but the Bengals need to make sure there aren't any glaring holes when the trade deadline passes by.

Woolen is a shutdown option on a short-term contract. This would allow the Bengals to acquire him relatively cheaply, as rentals are far easier to trade for than players on longer-term deals. Woolen would join DJ Turner and Dax Hill as impact players in the cornerback room in Cincinnati.

This group would have the potential to be a top-10 pass defense in the league.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.