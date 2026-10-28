Bengals Should Maximize Offense With Star Eagles Running Back Trade

The Bengals need to beef up the rushing attack ahead of the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline on Nov. 10. One way to do it is by plucking Saquon Barkley off the Eagles' flailing roster.

Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti thinks it's a not-so-crazy idea to pursue the former First-Team All-Pro rusher.

Barkley Bengal?

Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball as during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He's got a lot of wear on his tires since 2018, but Cincinnati just needs the 29-year-old to be great for this stretch run and into the playoffs to snag a Super Bowl this season.

"The Eagles are currently operating within 'year-from-hell' confines, despite remaining largely competitive on the field for the first half of the season," Ginnitti wrote. "This is not an organization known for 'selling' in any capacity, but GM Howie Roseman has his hands on almost every trade, even if just to be an innocent bystander at times.

"It seems plausible that RB-needy teams will reach out here in the coming days, and both Barkley & Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor will be coveted options. It should also be noted that the Bengals aren’t exactly known across the league as 'buyers', but an offseason move for Dexter Lawrence, and a healthy, motivated Joe Burrow have us thinking crazy here."

Ginnniti broke down the trade financials below:

The Numbers

Cincinnati would acquire Saquon Barkley at 3 years, $36M, partially guaranteed through 2027.

Cash Flow

2026: $795k

2027: $16M ($2.5M guaranteed)

2028: $19.2M

Philly would take on dead cap hits of $9M this season, and another $26.4M in 2027 ($13M lost).

Barkley has cap hits of $13.1 million in 2027 and $17.3 million in 2028. The latter number would be tough to fit in with Cincinnati's other stars, but some cap headaches following a Super Bowl run this year would be a great problem to have.

Cincinnati sports the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL and has to beef up this lone weakness on the offense. Barkley could bring an explosive rushing factor that no one else on the roster has. He's posted career-highs of 5.7 yards per carry and 3.81 average yards after contact this season.

Compare that latter number to Chase Brown's 2.54 mark so far, and you get a huge upgrade. Cincinnati should package together its projected third-round 2027 compensation pick with another asset and make the Eagles say no.

Check out the full trade idea list here.

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