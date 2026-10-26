Bengals Stars Post Elite Pro Football Focus Grades Against Ravens, Best Team Mark of 2026 Season

The Bengals impressed with their Pro Football Focus grade in Week 7. A 35-13 win over a division rival will do that as Cincinnati stormed back from a 13-0 halftime thud to the clear victory.

All in all, it was the team's highest-graded performance of the season at 85.9 overall. Two Bengals posted 90-plus offensive grades in the game: Tee Higgins (91.4) and Joe Burrow (91.2).

Both were major catalysts for the comeback and played arguably their best games of the season at the right times. Burrow is now the clear best QB in PFF's database this season. He boasts a 91.2 overall grade in 2026; the next closest quarterback is Brock Purdy (85.5).

Higgins has been just as good, ranking third among all qualified receivers with a 91.4 overall grade during the 2026 season.

The rest of the top five offensive grades yesterday went to RB Samaje Perine (82.2), WR Ja'Marr Chase (79.1), and TE Erick All (77.6).

At the bottom, Cincinnati only had five players log more than 15 snaps and earn 65 or lower grades: Guard Dylan Fairchild (62.7), center Ted Karras (60.8), guard Dalton Risner (58.5), WR Mitchell Tinsley (55), and WR Dohnte Meyers (42.3).

Flipping to defense, DE Boye Mafe (90.2) continues to prove the Bengals right for picking him over potentially paying Trey Hendrickson this past offseason. He had a team-high five QB pressures in the game and three tackles.

The free-agent train continued with DT Dexter Lawrence (90) right behind him with four pressures. DT Jonathan Allen (86.5) also played a standout game. All three of those 2026 free agents have been slam-dunk additions for Cincinnati.

Two other players tallied 70-plus defensive grades: DE Cedric Johnson (74.6) and DT B.J. Hill (74.3).

Flashing to the bottom of the barrel, there were five high-snap players to earn 57 grades or worse: CB Dax Hill (56.3), safety Jordan Battle (54.2), CB DJ Ivey (53.7), DE Cashius Howell (47.1), and LB Demetrius Knight Jr. (36.6).

Cincinnati only missed three tackles, with one each for Battle and Knight.

They can clean up those mistakes this week before taking on the fifth-lowest-graded overall team in the league on Sunday, Tennessee (64.2 overall).

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