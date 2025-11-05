Bengals Not Only Have the Most Missed Tackles in the NFL, They're on a Head-Spinning, Historic Pace
CINCINNATI – Missed tackles are among the most subjective stats in the NFL. Numbers can vary from site to site.
But if you use the same site, you can be assured that what accounts for a missed tackle is consistent from game to game, season to season.
Using Sport Radar, the missed tackles for the Cincinnati Bengals are historically ugly.
Sport Radar dinged the Bengals for 25 missed tackles in the 47-42 loss to the Chicago Bears.
That is not only the most by any team this season. It’s tied for the second most since the site began keeping the start in 2007.
There have been 4,806 games played since 2007, and the Bengals turned in the second worst tackling performance in a game in which the offense scored 42 points.
They were one missed tackle for tying for the worst mark, which Washington set in 2015 with 26 missed tackles in a 27-10 loss to New England.
The other team with 25 in a game was Miami in a 30-17 loss to Green Bay last year.
For the season, the Bengals have 109 missed tackles.
The next highest total is 76, which belongs to the Commanders, who also have yet to have their bye and have played nine games.
That means the Bengals have 30.2 percent more missed tackles than the next worst team.
Their 109 missed tackles are tied with the 2017 Chargers for the most through a team’s first nine games.
Those Chargers finished with 164, one shy of the league record.
The 2011 Buccaneers and 2015 Steelers hold the record with 165.
The Bengals are on pace to blow past that. They are averaging 12 missed tackles per game, putting them on pace for 206.
That would be 20.4 percent more than the previous worst performance in the last 19 seasons.
As you might imagine, the individual numbers are just as horrific.
The Bengals have three players ranked in the top 3 in missed tackles this season in Jordan Battle (15), Demetrius Knight Jr. (14) and Geno Stone (13).
The record for most missed tackles in a season belongs to Steelers cornerback Valentino Blake with 29 in 2015.
Battle is on pace to break that with 30.
A fourth Bengals defender, Barrett Carter, is tied for ninth with 10.
As bad as the Bengals were in 2024, they only had one player in the top 10, with Germaine Pratt ranking tied for third with 18 missed tackles.
Stone was one of seven players tied for 10th with 15.
The Bengals record for most missed tackles in a season belongs to former linebacker Nick Vigil, who had 21 in 2019.
The Worst 10
Nick Vigil (2019) 21
Shawn Williams (2019) 20
Rey Maualuga (2015) 19
Germaine Pratt (2024) 18
Dre Kirkpatrick (2015) 17
Jessie Bates (2019) 17
Rey Maualuga (2012) 16
Jessie Bates (2020) 16
Josh Bynes (2020) 16
Dhani Jones (2009) 15
Geno Stone (2024) 15
The Bengals record for most missed tackles in a single quarter is nine.
They tied that in the third quarter Sunday against the Bears.
Then they tied it again in the fourth quarter.
The other three instances in which they had nine missed tackles in a quarter.
2016 – First quarter of 23-23 road win against the Jets in Week 1
2018 – Second quarter of a 34-23 home win against the Ravens in Week 2
2013 – Third quarter of a 42-28 home win against the Colts in Week 14
The 18 missed tackles in the second half blew away the previous record of 13 set in that Jets game in 2016.
It’s also tied for the worst in the league. The 2013 Dolphins had 18 missed tackles in the second half of a 22-20 overtime victory against the Bengals.
Miami had another three missed tackles in overtime that night for a total of 21 after halftime.