NFL All-Pro Defender Names Joe Burrow NFL's Toughest Quarterback

CINCINNATI — NFL All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner has the utmost respect for how Joe Burrow carries himself down-to-down in the NFL. Warner praised Burrow as one of the NFL's toughest players on the Ryen Russillo Show this week.

Russillo asked him which quarterback can get absolutely smoked on a hit and still get up.

The Bengals passer came to mind first.

"I played him a couple of times. It was out in the open field, and I just ran right through him, and he delivered the ball anyway," Warner said on the Barstool Sports show. "It was on third down, and they converted. But I remember him just popping up like it was nothing. He's like, 'Hey, man, good hit.' And I'm like, What the heck? Like, I just ran through you. I didn't even let up either.

"He's just a dog, like he just for whatever reason, I don't know, his makeup is different than a lot of these guys in this league, and so my hat's off to him. You talk about competitive spirit, he's got it through and through, and you can see why guys rally around him, and it's something that makes him special. Is that he got that dog in him. Some guys got it, some guys don't."

Burrow faced Warner's 49ers team in 2021 and 2023, going a combined 53-66 passing for 631 yards and five touchdown passes in those games with no interceptions.

He's destroyed Warner's defenses in each outing, posting 125-plus passer ratings in both games. It's no wonder Warner took basically zero time picking Burrow for this question.

Cincinnati is not scheduled to face San Francisco and Warner until the 2027 season in a cemented home game sometime during that calendar window. Warner is on a three season streak of getting named first-team All-Pro but will unfortunately have that end due to injury this campaign.

Check out the full interview with Warner below:

