Bengals Offensive Line Reveling in Defensive Line's Strong Outing Against Bears

The Bengals' defensive line looked as advertised against the Chicago Bears' starting offensive line during Thursday's joint practice.

Dalton Risner spoke with WLWT reporter Jaron May and confirmed the struggles the offensive line has faced from the defensive trenches this offseason. Risner pointed out Dexter Lawrence's interception, and Jonathan Allen's hump moves as key observations during practice.

"Good luck, welcome to our world," Risner said towards the Bears offensive line. "When I saw Dexter get the pick, when I saw Jonathan Allen throwing hump moves, I said have fun."

All battles that the O-line has had against the D-line is more understandable now with this practice. The Bears offensive line unit is not one to scoff at, boasting names like Darnell Wright and a five-time All-Pro and inaugural Protector of the Year winner, Joe Thuney.

Strength in Cincinnati

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) runs onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time in ages, both sides of the trenches feel like definitive strengths for the Bengals. Lawrence has looked every bit like a potential All-Pro that the team wanted when they traded for him this offseason, and doing so against another team now emphasizes that.

Allen has shown solid to above-average play all offseason and will prove to be an invaluable piece of the defensive line rotation this season.

There is more optimism in that, after facing this much-improved unit all summer, the offensive line should be boosted themselves following their best season of the Joe Burrow era.

The entire unit is eager to keep working against Lawrence and the front, as left guard Dylan Fairchild pointed out earlier in training camp. Fairchild indicated that all five members of the Bengals offensive line are ready to face any competition and admitted that Lawrence & Co. have lived up to expectations.

"All five of us up front, we want the smoke," Fairchild said. "Trust me he's brought it every day."

Lawrence and the defensive line can now carry their momentum forward through the rest of training camp, and into the regular season.

"Good luck, welcome to our world.... When I saw Jonathan Allen throwing hump moves, I said have fun."



Dalton Risner enjoyed watching another team deal with the Bengals defense today.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/0qmqAxzju4 — Jaron May (@jaron_may) August 20, 2026

"All five of us up front, we want the smoke."



90 seconds with Bengals second year offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild on facing the new look Bengals defensive line, especially Dexter Lawrence, in practice. pic.twitter.com/hZglFQbznw — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 3, 2026

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