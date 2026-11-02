Bengals' Offensive Shootout Victory Over Titans Made Franchise History

Not many people predicted the Cincinnati Bengals to get in an offensive slugfest with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. If anything, the majority of folks following both teams probably felt the Bengals should handle the 1-6 Titans fairly easily.

Instead of the Bengals having a smooth outing before their trip to Spain, the team had to go to overtime to take down the Titans 43-36. There were struggles on both sides of the ball, which included Joe Burrow throwing three interceptions.

Still, allowing 36 points is normally the recipe for a loss. Taking a closer look at the Bengals' history, it's really a miracle they won on Sunday.

Never Out

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) makes a touchdown over the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium on November 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

John Sheeran of AtoZ Sports shared a stat that almost sounds made up. The Bengals' win on Sunday was the first time in franchise history that the team has won a game while allowing 36 points and turning the ball over at least four times.

Coming into Sunday, the Bengals were 0-20 in such cases.

Overcoming The Odds

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs through the end zone after taking the ball in for the go-ahead touchdown in overtime of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What can be said about Burrow's performance? The three interceptions were obviously brutal, yet the Bengals quarterback accounted for six touchdowns on the day, which included five through the air and one rushing touchdown.

Burrow finished the game with a passer rating of 115.5, and the Bengals quarterback is not taking this win for granted in his postgame press conference.

"We lose that game the last three years," Burrow said. "Like I said, it's hard to win. Obviously you want to be great, snap in and snap out. It's not the reality of it. All we can do is keep working hard and try to get better."

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30), left and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half at Paycor Stadium on November 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No one should ever feel sorry for winning a game in the NFL. Sunday's game against the Titans proved that winning is hard in this league. One could look around the rest of the league and see that from the results on Sunday.

This is a game that can be put in the rearview quickly and move the focus to the next week. Next week will be a tricky matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, given the nature of the crazy travel. A fast turnaround may be what this team needs to keep their momentum.

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