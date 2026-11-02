Joe Burrow WOWS With Elite Titans Pro Football Focus Grade Despite Turnovers

The Bengals didn't play a clean game by any means in Sunday's 43-36 win over the Tennessee Titans, but they still tallied some stellar Pro Football Focus grades from the outing.

The team posted a season-high 87.6 grade overall and had two players grade out at 93 or higher, starting with Joe Burrow on offense (93.1 overall).

The league's highest-graded passer this season continued playing elite football with 450-plus total yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions on Sunday. He committed three turnover-worthy plays on Sunday after entering the game with four total, but he was so clutch and sound on the other 71 snaps to wash it all away.

According to ESPN, Burrow is the second QB in NFL history with 450 passing yards, five pass TDs, and one rushing TD in a single game, and first in 75 years. The other was Norm Van Brocklin in 1951, who set the NFL record with 554 passing yards in that game.

Following Burrow, Tee Higgins (90.8) continued his career-best season with another 90-plus outing after leading all Bengals with a 91.6 mark last week. The rest of the top-five on offense went in this order: Dalton Risner (80), Ja'Marr Chase (78), and Amarius Mims (75.3).

The bottom-five offensive grades went in this order (min. 15 snaps): Drew Sample (49.6), Chase Brown (57.1), Colbie Young (61.1), Mike Gesicki (64.9), and Samaje Perine (68.9). It was a very strong day for the offense with low-end grades this high.

On defense, Cincinnati is really hoping to not have DJ Turner II (93.3) on the mend for long. The fourth-year corner is playing the best football of his career and peaking at the right time for a major payday in one way or another this offseason.

He got ruled out with a lower-body injury after posting the best grade of the game across 58 snaps. Turner has a career-best 74.3 PFF grade this season. Four other Bengals graded 67 or better on Cincinnati's defense: B.J. Hill (91.8), Jordan Battle (76), Dexter Lawrence (70.6), and Myles Murphy (67.9).

The bottom-five on defense went in this order (min. 15 snaps): Josh Newton (39.6), Bryan Cook (40.6), Dax Hill (44.9), Demetrius Knight Jr. (47.7), Barrett Carter (54.4). The middle of the Bengals defense struggled in a big way at the second and third levels.

They have to get that cleaned up before facing the Falcons in Spain on Sunday morning.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.