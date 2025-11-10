Bengals Player Avoids Fine for Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty: Full Week 9 Fine List
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. drew a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness is Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, but he avoided being fined.
Brown was penalized for pinning down Bears defensive end Montez Sweat after a play in the second quarter.
It was the first 15-yard penalty of Brown’s career, and it forced the Bengals to go from second and goal at the 6-yard line to second and goal at the 21, ultimately resulting in them settling for an Evan McPherson field goal.
While no Bengals were fined, a Cincinnati opponent was, as Chicago linebacker D’Marco Jackson was docked $6,111 for a hip-drop tackle that injured running back/kick returner Samaje Perine early in the second quarter.
Perine suffered a high-ankle sprain and will be out a couple of weeks.
All totaled, the league handed out 26 fines in Week 9, with the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills leading the way with four each.
For the season, the Dallas Cowboys have a large lead on the rest of the pack.
Dallas Cowboys 15
Washington Commanders 10
Philadelphia Eagles 9
Detroit Lions 8
Los Angeles Chargers 8
New York Giants 7
New York Jets 7
The Bengals are tied for the second fewest with two – on a facemask by Joseph Ossai in Week 2 and a leg whip by Dalton Risner in Week 6.
Below is the full list of fines from Week 9.
If there is a number in parenthesis after the player’s name, that’s how many fines he has drawn this year.
And if there is a * after the dollar amount, that indicates a play that was not penalized by the officials.
Only 12 of the 26 were penalized in Week 9.
For the season, there have been 176 plays that drew fines, but only 72 were penalized on the field.
Josiah Deguara, Cardinals, Low Block, $6,500*
Rashod Bateman, Ravens, Verbal Abuse of Official, $25,154
Josh Allen, Bills, Violent Gesture, $14,491*
Christian Benford, Bills, Use of Helmet, $14,174*
Ty Johnson, Bills, Facemask, $10,778
Elijah Moore, Bills, Violent Gesture, $13,888*
Rico Dowdle, Panthers, Obscene Gestures, $14,491
Nic Scourton, Panthers, Taunting, $8,701*
D’Marco Jackson, Bears, Hip-Drop Tackle, $6,111*
George Pickens (4), Cowboys, Taunting, $17,389
Evan Williams, Packers, Use of Helmet, $6,448*
Azeez Al-Shaair (2), Texans, Hit on Defenseless Player, $17,389*
Xavier Hutchington, Texans, Taunting, $5,949*
Travon Walker, Jaguars, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $12,172 (ejected)
Odafe Oweh, Chargers, Violent Gesture, $14,491*
Davis Allen, Rams, Facemask, $6,062
Byron Young, Rams, Blow to Head/Neck of QB, $8,417
Devin White (2), Raiders, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $6,500
Aaron Jones, Vikings, Use of Helmet, $23,186*
Dane Belton, Giants, Striking/Kicking/Kneeing/Tripping, $7,201
Jalen Ramsey, Steelers, Hit on Defenseless Player, $17,389
Riq Woolen, Seahawks, Taunting, $11,593
Tyler Biadasz, Commanders, Blindside Block, $17,389
Frankie Luvu (3), Commanders, Hip-Drop Tackle, $100,000*
Jordan Magee (2), Commanders, Taunting, $5,848*
Chris Paul, Commanders, Facemask, $6,256*