Bengals' Prized Offseason Addition is Changing Everything About the Franchise

The Cincinnati Bengals are a team that is making every moment count during the 2026 training camp slate.

After a disappointing 2025 season, every player and coach on the Bengals' sidelines knows how important this upcoming season is. The front office didn't forget either.

The team made some big splashes in terms of roster additions heading into the season, and there may be none bigger than defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

While training camp is still in the early days, it's clear to everyone in attendance that Lawrence is already making a positive impact on this team.

A Clear Winner

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) unwraps his fingers during practice on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"There's certain guys in this league like Dexter who wreck a whole game play and you have to do everything around them and you change everything you're doing," Offensive lineman Dalton Risner told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. "You're going to have to change how you block against certain guys."

The Bengals wanted a game-changer on the defensive line, and those who are going up against Lawrence during camp are already noticing that.

Only Getting Better

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) stands with other player during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most undervalued part of Lawrence joining the Bengals is arguably how much better this will make the offensive line.

Getting the chance to go up against a talent like Lawrence in every rep is a massive learning tool for a unit that is going to be under the microscope all season long.

Protecting Joe Burrow is the most important goal the Bengals have this season. Having the offensive line be tested every single day in training camp is the best thing head coach Zac Taylor could have ever asked for.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) block each other during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals' defense was far from even being considered a mid-tier unit last season, allowing the NFL's most yards per play. The defense allowed the second-most yards per game in 2025 with 380 yards, and the run-stopping ability of this team was non-existent.

That has to change in 2026, and with the additions made, it can. As camp moves forward with the veteran leadership the Bengals have brought in, this defense should have a night-and-day difference on the field. Brighter days may be on the horizon for the Bengals' defense.

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