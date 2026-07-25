It is less than a week before the Cincinnati Bengals take the field for training camp.

The Bengals have not been to the NFL Playoffs since the 2022 season, which saw them make it all the way to the AFC Championship.

While there have been some issues that have derailed the team's chances the past few seasons, it feels like the Bengals are coming into camp this year with all their pieces in place. The biggest piece being quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow has been the heartbeat of this franchise since he was selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. When healthy, Burrow has been one of the most elite quarterbacks in the league.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during a practice session at the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently spoke about Burrow on NBC Sports Boston. During the conversation, Breer stated that the Bengals quarterback is the closest thing the league has seen to Tom Brady.

"I think Burrow is the closest ascendant to Brady," said Breer. "Just as far as the way he plays in big games. His play style. When he's be in there, he's been one of the best quarterbacks in football."

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) snaps the ball during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Comparing any talent to Brady is going to raise some eyebrows. However, if you listen to Breer's words, nothing he said is outlandish.

In 2024, Burrow was the best quarterback in the league. The Bengals star led nearly every statistical category for quarterbacks. The only reason he didn't win the MVP was due to the Bengals being 9-8 and missing the playoffs.

Sure, wins and losses do matter. That's the whole point in playing the games. But knocking a guy who is playing at an elite level because other areas of his team are dreadful wasn't fair to Burrow back in 2024.

Another Journey

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is assisted to the locker room with an injury in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest complaint with the Burrow doubters has been about the quarterback's injury history. Last season, turf toe sidelined Burrow for half of the season.

2026 is going to be about Burrow trying to shed the injury-prone label while reminding everyone that he is one of the best players in the league. That sounds very Brady-like.

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