Joe Burrow Ranked Higher Than Rival Star in NFL Executives Ranking; Viewed Closest to NFL Legend

Joe Burrow is not only still viewed as a top-five quarterback in the NFL, he is currently the closest to Tom Brady in the eyes of NFL coaches, scouts, and executives across the NFL. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently released his his latest top 10 list at the quarterback positions as voted on by scouts, coaches, and executives and the message was clear.

Burrow may have dropped in Fowler's rankings compared to last years top 10 list, but he still remained a consensus top-five quarterback even after missing time due to injury last season ahead of AFC North rival, Lamar Jackson.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Fowler stated that Burrow was given a pass for last season due to the elite ability he brings as a precise pocket passer.

"When it comes to winning in the NFL, it's all about playing in the pocket, being a precision passer, and that's Joe Burrow, he's probably the very best in the league at that, so he kinda gets a pass." Fowler elaborated on why Burrow did not fall far in quarterback rankings.

"Closest Thing To Tom Brady"

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow return to the practice field during an offseason workout at the practice fields outside of Paycor Stadium Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Burrow is recovering from wrist surgery after a season-ending injury he suffered in a Week 11. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fowler would go on to say that Burrow's ability to take over games and adapt to defense's mid game led to his current quarterback ranking around the league, and even confirmed that coaches view him as his own system of offense rather than a quarterback built for specific offensive schemes.

"It's because of what he can do and take over a game," Fowler explained. "You talk to coaches and they are like 'he's not in a system, he is the system, he's the guy you have to stop.'"

Fowler would then go so far as to drop that Burrow is the closest thing to Tom Brady, and confirmed it was that which caused executives to rank him higher than Jackson.

"He's the closest thing to Tom Brady. That's why he's above Lamar Jackson, despite Jackson's great success in this league," Fowler stated on why executives ranked Burrow higher than Jackson.

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