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Bengals Rank Among Bottom of NFL in Cap Space as 2026 Roster Maximization Crystallizes

Cincinnati has pushed in a few chips to the center of the table in a big push to win this offseason.
Russell Heltman|
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin talk during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin talk during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have done it, folks.

They have maximized their roster (to an extent) entering the NFL Draft and can now let the board fall however it pleases for the seven selections across Friday-Sunday. Spotrac updated the salary cap space rankings for all 32 teams this week, and Cincinnati ranks 30th in space, right where fans want them to be in late-April of a prime Joe Burrow year.

The trade for Dexter Lawrence (and one-year extension), plus the signings of Ja'Sir Taylor and Kyle Dugger, have all been finalized on the financial side of things, and it's left Cincinnati with just $2 million in cap space as of this writing.

Salary Cap expert Andre Perrota has them slotted with $4,720,433 in cap space using offseason cap accounting rules.

Maxing The Roster

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addresses the media
Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addresses the media during a press conference, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only major hole left on the team is linebacker depth behind Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr., two players who defensive coordinator Al Golden is very confident in.

"I'm excited about those two guys," Golden said on Monday. "Your job is to be critical, and sometimes to be critical means criticism. And so sometimes we focus on that, the things that they didn't do well, right? The missed tackle that everybody can see. But far too often, we overlook imagining what Year 2 is going to look like, and here we've fortified the front for them.

"We won't have to learn it this year, and we're going to try to continue to press them to get better and be more vocal and be audible and take command, and all those different things ... And I feel the same way about Barrett and Oren Burks. It's going to be Year 2 for him in the system. So I'm excited about that group."

Bengals Executive Duke Tobin and the rest of the team have exhausted their resources for the 2026 roster (outside of restructuring Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's contracts). Now, the pressure lies with Zac Taylor, Golden, Burrow, and the rest of the on-field influences that ultimately control the wins and losses once things kick off.

They didn't allocate guaranteed money in the best way for the Boye Mafe deal, but they have slowly gotten more comfortable with big financial swings as the Burrow era's progressed.

Check out the full 1-32 ranking from Spotrac and Perrota's assessment below:

1. TEN, $64 Million 

2. WAS, $50M 

3. LAC, $48M 

4. NYJ, $47M 

5. ARI, $41M 

6. NE, $36M 

7. SEA, $33M 

8. PHI, $33M 

9. BAL, $28M 

10. PIT, $28M 

11. SF, $28M 

12. LAR, $28M 

13. IND, $27M 

14. GB, $25M 

15. LV, $23M

16. DET, $23M 

17. CLE, $22M 

18. ATL, $21M 

19. DEN, $19M 

20. NYG, $18M 

21. DAL, $16M 

22. HOU, $15M 

23. TB, $13M 

24. NO, $13M 

25. BUF, $12M 

26. JAX, $12M 

27. KC, $7M 

28. MIN, $5M 

29. CAR, $3M 

30. CIN, $2M 

31. MIA, $1M 

32. CHI, $1M

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Russ Heltman
RUSSELL HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

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