Bengals RB Chase Brown Can Set Franchise History Thursday Night Against Ravens

CINCINNATI – Chase Brown can do something Thursday night that no player in Cincinnati Bengals history has ever accomplished:

Record at least 100 scrimmage yards in six consecutive games.

Brown’s currently is tied with three other players – and himself – with five-game streaks of 100+ scrimmage yards.

He began a five-game streak last year about this time with 143 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, and he kept it going through Week 16.

A.J. Green had five in a row in Weeks 6-10 in 2013.

The year prior, BenJarvus Green-Ellis had five in a row in Weeks 11-15.

And in 2008, Cedric Benson did it in the final three games of the season and picked it back up in Weeks 1-2 of 2009.

The Bengals are one of only two NFL teams to never have a player record 100+ scrimmage yards in six consecutive games.

The Cleveland Browns are the other.

Brown began this year’s streak with 100 yards (108 rushing, minus-8 receiving) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, followed by:

Week 8, New York Jets, 105 yards (73 rushing, 32 receiving)

Week 9, Chicago Bears, 112 yards (37 rushing, 75 receiving)

Week 11, Pittsburgh Steelers, 127 (99 rushing, 28 receiving)

Week 12, New England Patriots, 130 (107 rushing, 23 receiving)

In case you’re wondering, the Baltimore Ravens, whom the Bengals will play Thursday night, have allowed a player to gain 100+ scrimmage yards in four of their last five games (Breece Hall, Jalen Nailor, De’Von Achane and Rome Odunze) and eight of 11 games overall.

The NFL record since the 1970 merger for most consecutive games with 100+ scrimmage yards is 17, set by Marcus Allen from 1985-86.

Lydell Mitchell (1975-76) is second with 16, while Barry Sanders (1997) and David Johnson (2016) each had streaks of 15.

Brown’s five-game streak is the longest active one in the league.

If he can extend it Thursday night against the Ravens, he will be the 99th player since the 1970 merger to have a streak of at least six games.

And he would be the second Bengals player to set a franchise record in as many games after Evan McPherson made a 63-yard field goal against New England.

Only four other Bengals had streaks of four games in a row with 100+ scrimmage yards – Rudi Johnson (2005), Corey Dillon (1997), Carl Pickens (1994) and Boobie Clark (1973).

