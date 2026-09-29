Bengals Release Special Teams Returner Following Rough Mistake Against Steelers

The Bengals are releasing Ke'Shawn Williams following his rough Sunday in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati is moving on from Williams amidst the signing of one of his training camp competitors, Mitchell Tinsley.

Williams muffed a punt in this past Sunday's game that led to crucial points for Pittsburgh in Cincinnati's 30-27 loss. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the release.

It was his only punt return of the season, and he may not be getting another one with the Bengals. Ironically, he came over from the Steelers. The Bengals acquired Williams on waivers from Pittsburgh in December 2025, as a rookie with kickoff and punt return experience. He played in Cincinnati's final three games, contributing nine punt returns for 95 yards and eight kickoff returns for 203 yards. He also logged one reception for five yards.

Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons was hoping PJ Jules would've just fallen on the muff.

"I mean that's (a case of) don't make a bad play worse," Simmons told reporters this week. "Just fall on the ball. I really don't have an explanation for that one, but yeah, I mean that's all you got to do. Something as simple as that. Just falling on the ball. There's no reason to try to be a hero. Just being a hero is falling on the ball."

Zac Taylor noted how much that muffed punt and the roughing-the-kicker penalty from the punt defense unit impacted things.

"It's disappointing. We want to be 3-0. We put in a good week's work, had our opportunities. I think anytime you lose a game like that where you had your opportunities -- some games you just go get your butt kicked and there's not much to say about it. This one, we had our chances. Pittsburgh took advantage of theirs. We didn't take advantage of ours," Taylor noted on Sunday. "Yeah, I mean, it was ten points. That's a big part of the game. It's momentum coming out of the second half. Went down, kicked a field goal. Got a stop. So, we were going to get the ball back. Roughing the kicker, they go score seven. Obviously, the muﬀed punt led to three. That's ten points. That's tough."

Cincinnati could bring Williams right back onto the practice squad this week after losing linebacker Shaka Heyward to another team.

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