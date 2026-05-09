Bengals Rookie Cashius Howell Shares Fresh Perspective About Contract Talks

Bengals second-round draft pick Cashius Howell is in an interesting place.

The exciting defensive end has yet to sign his rookie deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. While something like this isn't unusual a few weeks removed from the draft, it was refreshing to see Howell on the practice field participating in minicamp even though he hasn't signed his rookie deal.

“I love football. At the end of the day, regardless of negotiations still being intact," Howell said on Friday. "So I wanted to do everything that I could in my power to put myself in the best position to go out there and get anything that I can, with the football, with the talking, communication, just every aspect. So, regardless of the contract not being negotiated fully, it doesn't really matter to me.”

Howell is coming off an All-American season last fall, where the former Texas A&M Aggie notched 31 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, including 11.5 sacks, as Texas A&M made it to the College Football Playoff before falling to the Miami Hurricanes in a 10-3 first-round loss.

How Often Do You See Players Take This Long To Sign Rookie Deals?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Last year both Shemar Stewart and Demetrius Knight Jr. were on the field, but didn't participate in rookie minicamp.

Stewart's deal didn't get done until July due to disputes over contract terminology.

He finished his rookie season with just eight games played, ending with 11 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a 41.2 overall PFF Grade, planting him to the bottom of qualifying defensive ends.

Howell “Blessed” To Be In The NFL

Cincinnati Bengals second round pick Cashius Howell speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Just thinking about my journey and how far I came, to get to this point, it's a blessing," Howell said. "I’m just out there, I'm talking with the guys. I'm like, ‘man, we in the NFL,’ like, it's real. We in the NFL."

Howell joined Texas A&M as a transfer from Bowling Green, where he put together two seasons playing every game for the Falcons, notching 13 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Entering College Station, Howell was rated as the No. 60 player from the 2024 transfer portal.

Coming out of college, Howell was graded as a future “plus starter” tag.

“We gotta be happy, you know? It is a blessing to be here. God has blessed us, gave us so much grace and so much mercy. So it's our job to go out there and be happy and love what we're doing,” finished Howell yesterday.

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