Bengals Rookie Embraced Staying to Train in Cincinnati During Offseason

Landon Robinson fell in love with the Bengals growing up watching the team with his dad. Now, he's playing for them in real life.

Robinson appeared recently on First Word and right away exclaimed how quickly he had fallen in love with Cincinnati.

"It's a blessing to be in Cincinnati, ever since we've been on our break I've just been in Cincinnati. I don't think I've ever fallen in love with a city so fast before," Robinson said. "I just love the people, the environment, and obviously I love the organization."

"But also of course putting in the work, going and training with the strength staff at the facility. I've been getting bigger, faster, stronger, and making sure I'm staying in my playbook."

Robinson Preaches Importance Of Training Away From Home

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) runs drills during practice on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It comes as no surprise that Robinson never stops training, and that fact became more apparent as he began speaking about the importance of being away from home. Robinson said that ever since college he has believed in the importance of new environments.

"Throughout my entire college career I thought it was alway important to get away from home," Robinson said. "I think it's always important to stay to the grind, stay working, and when you get away from home and really put yourself in a not super comfortable situation, you have to work and you have to get better."

The type of dedication Robinson has to building a good connection with the citizens of Cincinnati, along with the staff of the Bengals is as authentic as it gets.

"I wanted to be around the coaching staff, the GM, and just get to know people," Robinson said about that time commitment.

Robinson has already become a role model worthy leader among the Bengals, something that is even more extraordinary when you consider he is a seventh round rookie. The budding talent was one of the last Bengals to leave the field on Wednesday.

The last player to stay after practice and sign autographs?



Rookie Landon Robinson #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/JYay4JnlXR — SleeperBengals (@SleeperBengals) July 29, 2026

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