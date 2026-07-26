DJ Ivey Drives Home Lone Goal For 2026 Season Ahead of Bengals Training Camp

Bengals cornerback and special teams weapon DJ Ivey is locked in for his fourth NFL season.

The 2023 seventh-round pick chatted with Local 12's Yanni Tragellis ahead of training camp, and he has one goal for himself (and the team) this coming season: Win the Super Bowl.

"Super Bowl. Even making it to the playoffs. Since I've been here, I haven't made it to the playoffs, so that could be an accomplishment for me. But ultimately, the Super Bowl is the team goal, team-oriented. I feel like if we get to the Super Bowl, it would be good for the whole team," Ivey told Tragellis.

Ready For Anything

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Ivey (38) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ivey appeared in all 17 regular season games last season for the first time in his career and has found a nice role in the kicking units and some snaps here and there at cornerback.

The 26-year-old just played a career-high in special teams snaps (273) and defensive snaps as he puts an injury-riddled Bengals beginning behind him.

"It felt good. I mean, my first two years, I didn't have a full season up under my belt, so to actually go a whole year with no injuries, make plays, and showcase what I'm able to do was very big. It was my first full season since I've been here," Ivey noted.

Now, he's focused on trying to move up the depth chart after an entire offseason to work. He can nail down an even bigger role on special teams as he quickly becomes one of the longest-tenured members of Darrin Simmons' unit.

"It's really just doing whatever's best for the team," Ivery told Tragellis. "I mean, regardless if it's on special teams, on defense, shoot. If I got to go round and round on offense, whatever, whatever it takes for the team to win, I'm willing to do. And I guess that's a characteristic of mine. And not many people view it that way. Some people want to be on the field 24/7, but it's not always the case, so whenever I get the opportunity to show what I can do."

A great mindset among many in the Bengals 2026 locker room.

The team kicks off training camp this coming Wednesday morning.

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