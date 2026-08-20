Cincinnati Bengals rookie Landon Robinson is finding another way to make his mark during his first NFL training camp.

The defensive tackle got a real look at fullback during Tuesday's practice, lining up in the backfield on a short-yardage play. Robinson made the most of the opportunity, helping clear the way for Samaje Perine on a third-and-1 touchdown run. Bengals radio voice Dan Hoard noted that Robinson's block on linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. helped spring Perine into the end zone.

Playing at fullback is an interesting wrinkle for a player already fighting to carve out a role on a crowded defensive line. Cincinnati selected Robinson from Navy at pick No. 226 in the seventh round of the 2026 draft. His ability to contribute in multiple areas could give the coaching staff another reason to get him on the field.

Robinson Embracing Fullback Opportunity

Bengals defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) runs through a drill during a rookie mini camp workout at the Bengals practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The idea came from Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, who approached Robinson about possibly taking on the new assignment.

"Coach Pitcher came to me and said, 'Hey Landon, have you ever played fullback?'" Robinson said, via Hoard. "I was able to sit in on a couple of offensive meetings, and he installed the goal-line package."

It didn't take long for Cincinnati to put the package to the test.

Robinson, listed at six-foot and 295 pounds, brings an obvious amount of size to the backfield. More importantly, some of the traits he uses to win as an interior defensive lineman can translate naturally to moving a linebacker out of the way in short-yardage situations.

"The quickness I use at D-line kind of translates to fullback," Robinson said. "Low center of gravity and boom! I think it worked out pretty well."

He certainly has a point.

Robinson fired to Knight, creating room for Perine to finish the big play and giving the Bengals an early example of how the unconventional package could work.

This isn't Robinson's first exposure to the position, though. Earlier in training camp, Bengals.com reported that he had begun working at fullback and even joined Joe Burrow's offensive huddle during a walkthrough. Robinson also saw a handful of fullback snaps at Navy, so playing offense isn't completely foreign to him.

Versatility Could Help Robinson's Roster Case

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) celebrates after breaking up a play in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals don't need Robinson to suddenly become a two-way player, but having a near-300-pound defensive tackle available as an extra blocker at the goal line and in other short-yardage situations could prove incredibly valuable.

It could matter for Robinson individually, too.

Late-round rookies are constantly looking for ways to separate themselves as teams begin making difficult decisions at the bottom of the 53-man roster. Robinson is competing for snaps in a DT room that currently includes Dexter Lawrence II, Jonathan Allen, B.J. Hill, and others. Finding another job could only help his case.

Robinson's primary responsibility is on the defensive side of the ball, but if he can become someone Pitcher trusts to enter the game in short-yardage packages, his versatility becomes a valuable factor for the Bengals to consider.

For now, the experiment appears to be off to a good start. Robinson got his opportunity, found a target, and helped the Bengals score in the end zone on Tuesday.

5. We got our first look at rookie DT Landon Robinson as a short yardage fullback. His block on Demetrius Knight (#44) helped pave the way for a Samaje Perine TD.

“Coach Pitcher came to me and said, ‘Hey Landon, have you ever played fullback?’” said Robinson. “I was able to sit… pic.twitter.com/KsHSbUa8xN — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 18, 2026

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