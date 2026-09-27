Bengals Announce Inactives: One Youngster is Active for First Time This Season

Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Hill is dealing with Achilles soreness and has made progress, but not enough to be active.

The Bengals elevated tight end Tanner Hudson from the practice squad and added linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster. Both are active for Sunday's game.

Jonathan Allen (knee) is active, despite missing two practices last week.

Wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams is active for the first time this season. With Andrei Iosivas on injured reserve after undergoing thumb surgery, Williams becomes the Bengals' fifth wide receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Dohnte Meyers and Colbie Young.

Other Inactives

Landon Robinson, Josh Newton, Jack Endries, Connor Lew and Myles Hinton are also inactive.

Tomlin's Guarantee

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin essentially guaranteed a Pittsburgh victory this week.

“It’s great to be home. I wish that I could be here Sunday for this butt kicking that we are going to put on the Cincinnati Bengals," Tomlin said at the Steelers Hall of Fame Dinner Program.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are trying to get to 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

"We're just trying to be 1-0 this week. Obviously, being 3-0 would be great, but we're just trying to be 1-0 this week to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers," Joe Burrow said this week.

Tomlin is no longer in Pittsburgh. They have a new defense. A new coaching staff. The unknown made things a bit different for Burrow this week.

"They did what they do for a long time, and they're doing some different things," Burrow said. "They're same personnel for the most part, a couple new guys here and there, but same front, so we know what kind of front they have. You have to be aware of them at all times. They're good at batting balls down. They're good in their rush lanes. If you give them too many one-on-ones, they're going to win. You got to be aware of them and not let them win the game."

Burrow is 4-3 in his career against the Steelers. The Bengals played them in Week 3 of the 2021 season. Burrow led them to a 24-10 win in a season that ended with Cincinnati winning the AFC championship and going to Super Bowl LVI.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below, which includes a prediction for Sunday. While you're there, subscribe to our YouTube channel.