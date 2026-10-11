Bengals Score on Long TD Drive in Miami Powered by Balance

The Bengals took the lead back in Miami as Joe Burrow looks dialed in during a toasty outing down south. He led a 13-play (nine rush) touchdown drive capped by a short catch to Samaje Perine for the capper. The second-quarter play marked Perine's first score of the season.

Cincinnati is chugging along offensively in a game where Burrow sits 9-for-12 passing for 57 yards and two scores so far. Good enough for a 124 pass rating in the opening 20 minutes.

Check out the touchdown play and the full drive log below:

Samaje's first TD of the season.#CINatMIA at 1:00 PM on Fox pic.twitter.com/bQtKCLMPzb — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 11, 2026

6-yd Touchdown Pass

11:51 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to S.Perine for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN [C.Robinson]. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

3rd & Goal at MIA 6

-1-yd Run

12:44 - 2nd

(Shotgun) C.Brown left end to MIA 6 for -1 yard (J.Woodard, K.Grant).

2nd & Goal at MIA 5

5-yd Pass

13:25 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Hudson to MIA 5 for 5 yards (C.Johnson; Z.Sieler).

1st & Goal at MIA 10

1-yd Run

14:06 - 2nd

J.Burrow up the middle to MIA 10 for 1 yard (K.Grant).

3rd & 1 at MIA 11

(14:16 - 2nd) Official Timeout at 14:16.

2-yd Run

14:23 - 2nd

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to MIA 11 for 2 yards (J.Brooks; C.Robinson). MIA-J.Brooks was injured during the play.

2nd & 3 at MIA 13

7-yd Run

15:00 - 2nd

(Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to MIA 13 for 7 yards (J.Rodriguez; C.Robinson).

1st & 10 at MIA 20

END QUARTER 1

9-yd Run

0:40 - 1st

(Shotgun) S.Perine right guard to MIA 20 for 9 yards (C.Johnson).

2nd & 4 at MIA 29

6-yd Run

1:21 - 1st

S.Perine right guard to MIA 29 for 6 yards (J.Rodriguez; J.Brooks).

1st & 10 at MIA 35

7-yd Pass

1:57 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to E. All to MIA 35 for 7 yards (J.Rodriguez; J.Marshall).

2nd & 7 at MIA 42

3-yd Run

2:38 - 1st

C.Brown left guard to MIA 42 for 3 yards (D.Trader; W.Gay).

1st & 10 at MIA 45

4-yd Run

3:14 - 1st

(Shotgun) S.Perine right guard to MIA 45 for 4 yards (J.Marshall; J.Brooks).

3rd & 1 at MIA 49

8-yd Pass

3:48 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to MIA 49 for 8 yards (J.Rodriguez; D.Trader).

2nd & 9 at CIN 43

1-yd Run

4:27 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to CIN 43 for 1 yard (M.Herring; J.Phillips).

1st & 10 at CIN 42

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