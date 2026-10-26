Bengals Big Betting Favorites Against Titans, Largest Spread Line of Cincinnati's Season So Far

Oddsmakers aren't expecting the Bengals to have much trouble with the Week 8 opponent. Cincinnati is a 10.5-point betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at home. The point total is set at 46.5 overall with Cincinnati -625 on the moneyline.

They are massive betting favorites to win the home game on Sunday. Cincinnati just covered for the first time after three consecutive missed spreads this season.

The Bengals are 3-3 against the spread in 2026, and this marks the largest betting spread they've been favored by since the season began. Another AFC win has to happen against Robert Saleh's 1-6 outfit. This betting line has ballooned to double digits after opening at 6.5 points to start the season.

Cincinnati just beat a much-better team in the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, albeit without star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"I think this was a really good team," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after a 35-13 win on Sunday. "This is as well-rounded [of] a team as you play in the NFL in all three phases, with the talent and coaches they have. So, I think to go on the road and get a win like this, it just reaffirms that we can be who we think we are. It doesn't mean it's going to happen if we show up next week and don't have a great week of practice, or go lay an egg – then what was this one for?

"So, I am confident that we built this team with the players that understand that and don't need to be reminded of that. They know, 'Hey, this was a great win, but it's one win in 17 games. We have to be able to quickly move on to Tennessee and put together another great performance.'"

Cincinnati is 4-2 on the 2026 campaign and can continue making a contender case this weekend.

They battle the Titans during a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at home on Sunday.

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