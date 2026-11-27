The Cincinnati Bengals came into their Monday night matchup with the Washington Commanders riding the wave of an emotional win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, Zac Taylor's team couldn't keep the good vibes going.

In a rain-soaked prime time affair, the Bengals watched as Commanders kicker Drew Stevens drilled a 26-yard field goal to shock the leader of the AFC North, 22-20. The Bengals had plenty of chances to secure the road victory, yet they dropped one that would have been massive in keeping up with the other leaders of the AFC.

The Bengals' last offensive drive was a nightmare. Quarterback Joe Burrow nearly threw an interception on a second down, then took an untimely sack on third down that left the team settling for a field goal. Putting this game away would've meant finding the end zone. Something the Bengals may struggle to do moving forward with their current rushing attack.

Simply Not Good Enough

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Samaje Perine (34) carries the ball against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was no surprise that the Bengals had the ball in Burrow's hands when it came to crunch time. However, it would still be nice if the MVP candidate could trust his run game to have some kind of pulse in a moment like this.

The Bengals finished Monday night's loss with 31 rushing yards. Yes, 31. Weather can't be the excuse because, on the other side, the Commanders had 150 rushing yards.

The running game was a problem before last night, but in the spotlight, it proved that the Bengals' struggle to get anything going on the ground could cost them any chance at a Super Bowl dream.

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shawn Syed shared that the Bengals' run game produced a first percentile EPA/designed rush and below a first percentile rushing success rate on Monday night.

As a team, the Bengals don't even have 800 yards rushing on the season. The Green Bay Packers are the only other team in the league that hasn't rushed for 800 yards.

There was a lot of talk about whether or not the Bengals would add a running back before this year's trade deadline. The team decided they were okay with Chase Brown and Samaje Perine continuing to lead the unit, and sadly, these are the results.

The conversation about what it would've taken to bring in a talented running back is irrelevant when a team with this much talent on its offense has just one missing piece. This season could quickly turn into a what-if year in a season where Coach Taylor needs a deep postseason run.

For more Bengals coverage, subscribe to our YouTube channel and check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.