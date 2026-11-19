Joe Burrow is not speaking to the media on Thursday due to an illness he is battling this week. The Bengals media team noted the star quarterback is scheduled to speak on Friday now, and Ja'Marr Chase will talk today after being originally scheduled for tomorrow.

Signs of the illness popped up during the team's opening practice of Commanders week earlier this afternoon. Burrow did not go through the normal team stretch with all the other players.

He is the best-passing quarterback in the NFL right now and leads the NFL in the following categories: 27 Pass TD (5 more than any other QB), 310.6 Pass Yds/G (26.8 more), 74.7 Pass Comp% (4.6% more), 117.7 Pass Rating (2.5 more), 95.2 Pro Football Focus Offensive Grade (6.0 more), 93.8 Passer Grade (9.5 more).

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't even mention the illness Thursday, so Burrow should be good to go in a few days at the latest.

Cincinnati is facing a Washington ready to keep winning after keeping their season alive last Thursday night.

"Really, some challenging games over the last five weeks," Taylor said about the Commanders. "Two losses, two wins, a tie. They've been in all of them. They could easily have been on a five-game winning streak, just like us. Talented team. I think they're well coached. Quarterback's a really good player. So really impressed with where they're at. They got a big divisional win in prime time on the road. Very similar to what we're coming off of. So I'm sure their headspace is very similar to how we feel, and it'll be a tough battle for us."

Burrow is the biggest factor in Cincinnati's offensive success, and they need him out there as healthy and above the weather as possible.

"There's a lot of things we do that generate a lot of completions," Taylor said about the short passing game this week. "He's always been above 70%, and so how you got your yardage, and so I thought it was pretty cool. I didn't realize in the moment that it was 14 minutes to one minute in the first quarter, and obviously that's because we started with the ball. But I thought the guys did a great job controlling tempo. We're not at breakneck tempo. Sometimes we're on the ball, but it's not snap it quickly. So we typically utilize the clock. So Joe gained a lot of information, but it's unique. I can't say outside of this team that that's been a big part of what I've been a part of in the past."

Cincinnati has two more practices this week before traveling to Washington, D.C.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.