The Bengals offense face-planted on Monday Night Football in a pretty surprising way against the Commanders. Washington ranks just 18th in scoring defense (24.3) and 20th in EPA/play allowed, but the Bengals couldn't find any consistency.

Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow dove into why it was so difficult for the offense on a night where the run game was non-existent. Cincinnati needed to bleed out the game in the fourth quarter, but ran for just 31 yards on 14 carries.

Inept Run Game

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos (23) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals should be pretty one-dimensional with Burrow at QB, but they can't be entirely one-dimensional.

"I just thought we didn't start very well," Taylor said. "They are a very aggressive defense, and so it's going to be a little clunky at times. They found some momentum earlier in the game, and they came after us. We didn't do a great job answering until about the third or fourth drive. And then we found some momentum. We started on the minus 10, drove it all the way down the field, kicked a field goal, then went down and scored a touchdown to start the second half. So, I felt like we found some momentum there and just didn't finish it the way we wanted to in the second half."

Taylor thought they could've run the ball much better than they did.

It's hard to beat any NFL team averaging 2.1 yards per carry.

"I felt like there was maybe a little bit more of an opportunity than what we took advantage of," Taylor said. "It wasn't like there was major production there, but I thought that there was a little more opportunity, and we're going to have to watch to see where those errors were."

Burrow was pretty short with his comments after a frustrating night. He posted his second-lowest ESPN QBR of the season (58.6, worst against Jacksonville with a 42.6 mark)

"Just not good enough to win. We made some plays at the end that put us in a good spot, but it's just not good enough," Burrow noted about the offense. "We just didn't make plays. We need to make plays. We all can be better, for sure."

According to RBSDM.com, Cincinnati is now heavily favored to host one playoff game as a division winner, but highly unlikely to land the AFC's No. 1 seed (75% chance to host wild card, 7% chance at No. 1 seed). They really needed that victory against a bad Commanders team and now likely have to win out to land that top slot.

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